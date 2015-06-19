Hank Baskett’s Truth: Did He Cheat On Kendra Wilkinson?

Did Hank Baskett cheat on his wife Kendra Wilkinson with transsexual model Ava Sabrina London? On Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Baskett is put on blast when a recording of him begging London for her silence got released to the public last year. London had secretly recorded their conversation and Baskett told her that he would get her $5,000 in exchange for her not speaking to the press. London told Radar Online that she and Baskett engaged in a sexual encounter and that she passed a lie detector test.

London’s friend Zhora Tillett, who is the witness to the alleged encounter, also spoke with Radar Online. Tillett revealed:

Ava just told me she and Hank went in the bedroom, he undressed her, he undressed himself, he wanted to touch her penis, which obviously he did while they were touching each other ‘cause you know they were messing around. They were fooling around…it was really quick … he didn’t take that much to orgasm … I obviously knew they were done doing what they were doing because I heard the shower. I went out to grab a drink and two minutes later Hank came out of the bathroom with a towel around him. He introduced himself. He said he was Dave. I said I’m Zhora … we were just talking about how’s your day is going.

So, what is the truth? On Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Kendra Wilkinson flips out on her husband, demanding to hear the truth as she did on her own reality show Kendra On Top. According to TMZ, Baskett admitted to the FBI that he had “hung out” with London after meeting her and her friend at a grocery store. They invited Baskett to London’s apartment, smoked some weed and London ended up taking off her clothes. TMZ reports that Baskett claimed to have fled when he discovered London had a penis.

Today, Kendra Wilkinson has stated that her marriage to Baskett is back on track. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, she said:

We’re working on it minute-to-minute, every day. I believe we’re on the road to being better than ever. Sometimes you need a shake-up to get to a place you’ve never been before … He’s now the man I’ve always wanted. This is the strongest that I’ve ever seen Hank.

Baskett then stated:

Right now, we’re in a great place. I wish that when I was starting to feel depressed, [I’d been] able to communicate instead of trying to be strong and take on the world myself.

For more related news: