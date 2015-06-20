‘Inside Out’ Movie Review: Pixar’s Return to Maturity

Inside Out sees Pixar’s return to animated films which try to reach for your heart to find that special place between what the childhood past of you would have found funny and the adult version will find the beauty of life in through a form of catharsis. In a way it does a bit of this, but largely misses out on a lot for younger audiences whose parents were looking forward to watching this film with based on its marketing.

Inside Out is all about a little girl named Riley as she progresses through life from childhood to adulthood. In a way the story’s writer Pete Docter has created two pseudo-movies in that you have to see Riley’s evolution to her emotions, and how the emotions in turn change throughout the course of what happens to her when she moves to San Francisco very young. The dynamic of the movie, which I found personally worthwhile was that we do not just see Riley’s emotions but those of her parents as well. Essentially you get to see this interesting dynamic that borders on action sequences similar to the older Osmosis Jones film / Ozzy & Drix TV show and takes a page right from them when it comes to brain operations. Instead of neurons and electrical sparks, you see life in the brain with these emotions even though I personally would have preferred they operate from inside of the heart to be more symbolic. Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith of The Office fame), Fear (Bill Hader), Joy (Amy Poehler), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) are all the stars of this film as the central emotions of Riley and their voice acting is usually on point and believable throughout. While there are great action sequences throughout the film, a bulk of the movie seems to border on sequences that are predictable and lack a certain level of originality which is surprising for a Pixar film. They are usually more original when it comes to their story construction.

Inside Out is filmed with a plot that ends up with a lot of drama, and serious moments throughout the film. It is advertised as a film by Pixar which is funny and seems like a kid’s film at heart, but the over the top tenseness and constant flow of serious scenes with drama leaves it feeling much more like an adult-geared film that kids will have a really tough time grasping and a reason I would not strongly push families to go and see it similar to something such as Toy Story or UP. For adults, however, it is a decent movie in its own right despite its problems.

Score: 3/5 Stars