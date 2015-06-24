Nadrian James, Rick Ross’ Bodyguard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rick Ross was arrested along with his bodyguard after a construction worker told police he was pistol whipped by the duo. The bodyguard has been named as 42-year-old Nadrian James. Authorities say the incident happened on June 7, three days before Ross was accused of pot possession and taken into custody. Both James and Ross were arrested peacefully at the rapper’s Atlanta mansion, which was previously owned by Evander Holyfield.

Here’s what you need to know about Nadrian James:

1. Ross Is Known to Travel With Armed Security

Ross is known to travel with armed security. His precaution stems from a January 2013 shooting in Florida when a car drove up to Ross’ Rolls Royce and opened fire. The rapper and his girlfriend were in the car and neither was seriously harmed. TMZ reported just after the shooting that Ross had employed armed security guards to watch his back 24 hours a day.

2. James Is Awaiting a Bond Hearing

WSB-TV reports that Ross and James are still languishing in jail while they await a bond hearing. The station says that Ross and James are accused with kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated battery and that “the men hit the worker several times with a gun and caused him to chip two teeth. He was also left with serious neck and jaw injuries.” CBS46 says that Ross and James are accused of holding the man in one of the house’s adjacent guest homes and keeping him there for hours. They are being held in Fayette County Jail. Ross has been denied bail and will remain in prison until July 1, the date of his next court appearance.

3. James Was Last Arrested in May 2014

According to online records, James was arrested on May 23, 2014 and was accused of driving with a suspended license. The documents say that James weighs 205 pounds and stands at 5-foot-9. Back in 2014, it was reported that Ross had lost 100 pounds from his hulking physique.

4. The Construction Worker Was Working on One of Ross’ Homes

The construction worker in question was working on a refurb of Ross’ mansion in the Atlanta suburbs. The Journal Constitution reports that Ross bought the home from Evander Holyfield. The purchase was made in February 2014 as part of Holyfied’s financial problems. Reports suggest it cost Ross around $5.8 million.

5. Ross Was Last Accused of Assault in 2008

In 2008, YouTube star Vlad filed a $4 million lawsuit against Ross after he accused him of assault. The incident happened at the Ozone Awards in Houston. The suit read “Rick Ross orchestrated a brutal attack upon DJ Vlad, carried out at his direction by his accomplices, in retribution for media coverage of Rick Ross’ prior life as a correctional officer.”

