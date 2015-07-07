Ricky Alvarez, Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend? 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

aftermath of class. A post shared by Ricky Alvarez (@rickyrozay) on May 31, 2015 at 4:28pm PDT

Ariana Grande was spotted getting flirty with her backup dancer, Ricky Alvarez. On his YouTube channel, dancngricky1, he describes himself as a choreographer, performer and artistic director.

Here’s what we know about the prince behind the pop princess.

1. He’s One of Her Backup Dancers

On his Instagram page, he posted the picture above with the caption, “One of the best nights yet, milan.” Alvarez has a profile page on Bloc LA’s site. The talent agency describes itself as “representing dancers, choreographers and models in Los Angeles, New York City and Atlanta.”

His profile on the site also includes a video of him dancing at the 2015 Halftime Show at the NBA All Star Game, where Grande was a performer. See the video below.

2. He Enjoys PDA With Ariana

TMZ filmed them lip locking at Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, California during the Fourth of July weekend. In the video above, you will witness the pair daring each another to lick the powdered jelly donuts that sat on the counter.

At the Pride Parade in New York City, she performed Madonna’s “Vogue.” During the set, she kissed him as well, which is evidenced in the video below.

3. Ariana Styles His Hair

\m/ #wood A post shared by Ricky Alvarez (@rickyrozay) on Jun 22, 2015 at 6:44pm PDT

In the tweet below, from his handle, @rickyvato, he wrote:

selfies aren't my thing / but I have no hair. ✂️hair styled by arianagrande she b chop NNNN https://t.co/lnXIkBCGem — ricky alvarez (@rickyvato) April 6, 2015

4. He’s From San Diego & Lives in L.A.

According to his Facebook page, he is a California native and makes his home there.

Under the Music portion of his profile page on the site, he lists Grande, Notorious B.I.G., Usher and Rihanna as his favorite artists.

5. He’s Inked

♥️ A post shared by Ricky Alvarez (@rickyrozay) on Jun 5, 2015 at 9:35am PDT

Since he posted this on Instagram, we know he has an affinity for body art.