Last week on The Bachelorette, we got to see Kaitlyn Bristowe narrow down her suitors to three contestants – Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and Shawn Booth. Bristowe had her first fantasy suite date with Nick Viall and the other two overnights are saved for tonight’s episode. Here’s the official synopsis of tonight’s show:

Kaitlyn’s truly bold and untraditional journey to find love is rapidly coming to a dramatic end. The field is now down to the final three men – Ben H., Nick and Shawn – all hoping for the chance to capture her heart. After Kaitlyn has her first intimate overnight date with Nick, Sean cannot control his jealousy and continues to have a heated argument with his arch enemy. Ben H. and Kaitlyn tour the Irish countryside on horseback, and he confesses his love for the Bachelorette. Then, Shawn goes on the final overnight date of the season. It’s romantic and sexy until Kaitlyn confronts him about the running argument he is having with Nick. The two suitors continue to clash, adding to the tension surrounding Kaitlyn’s decision about whose families she will meet. The Bachelorette travels to Utah, where the final two men’s families are skeptical and worried that their men will be hurt in this quest for love. How will Kaitlyn choose between the two bachelors who are in love with her? Is her judgment clouded by the importance of her decision?, on “The Bachelorette.”

On Higgins’ date, he and Bristowe had a fun time feeding donkeys as well as being alone, away from the other guys. Unfortunately for Ben Higgins, this is where his journey ends as Bristowe sends him home, picking Nick Viall and Shawn Booth for the overnight dates. Check out a sneak peek at Ben and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s overnight date in the below video.

For Shawn Booth’s date with Bristowe, she buys him a pink polo shirt and has him go golfing with her. But, this episode, Bristowe is getting uneasy as the feud between Booth and Viall continues. She even says that her feelings for them booth are being affected by their hatred for each other.

Next week is the Men’s Tell All episode and it should be interesting to see what the other men think about Bristowe and Nick Viall having sex this season.

