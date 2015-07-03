Miley Cyrus Topless Again? You Bet.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Entertainer Miley Cyrus winks and sticks out her tongue as she performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to baring it all. (Getty)

Once again, the mighty Miley Cyrus goes au naturale in the name of art. The singer will be featured topless in the article Diary of a Dirty Hippie, with photography by Cyrus friend-ssistant (hey! a new term!) Cheyne Thomas. The article is to be featured in V MagazineCheck out an NSFW gallery of the shoot here.

In the article, with text written by the 22-year-old performer, “Miley Cyrus pays tribute to her cyber pen pal, the Parisian designer Simon Porte Jacquemus,” says V Magazine.

Miley had previously ‘dropped trou’ for the magazine’s sexy Polaroid spread taken throughout her world tour during 2014.

All of the photographs for Diary of a Dirty Hippie were shot using an iPhone. Below is a sampling of the results, but for the juicy stuff, head to the V Magazine page.

Check out this over-the-top performance by Smiley:

