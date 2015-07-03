Miley Cyrus Topless Again? You Bet.

Once again, the mighty Miley Cyrus goes au naturale in the name of art. The singer will be featured topless in the article Diary of a Dirty Hippie, with photography by Cyrus friend-ssistant (hey! a new term!) Cheyne Thomas. The article is to be featured in V Magazine. Check out an NSFW gallery of the shoot here.

In the article, with text written by the 22-year-old performer, “Miley Cyrus pays tribute to her cyber pen pal, the Parisian designer Simon Porte Jacquemus,” says V Magazine.

Miley had previously ‘dropped trou’ for the magazine’s sexy Polaroid spread taken throughout her world tour during 2014.

All of the photographs for Diary of a Dirty Hippie were shot using an iPhone. Below is a sampling of the results, but for the juicy stuff, head to the V Magazine page.

Diary Of a Dirty Hippie. 💙 pic.twitter.com/IGBm8uUPlx — Facts Miley Cyrus♔ (@FactsQCyrus) July 2, 2015

New photoshoot of Miley's Diary of a Dirty Hippie for V96 pic.twitter.com/ASh5dZsHeH — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MySmilersTeam) July 1, 2015

Check out this over-the-top performance by Smiley: