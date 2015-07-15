Arthur Cave Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The young-son of a legendary Australian rocker was killed when he fell from a cliff in England. According to the family of Nick Cave, his boy, 15-year-old Arthur, was killed early on the evening of July 14 in Brighton.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. It’s Not Being Treated as a Suicide

The tragic fall happened at the Ovingdean Gap at 6 p.m. local time, reports the BBC. Cave was rushed to a local hospital but passed away due to his injuries. The 15-year-old’s death is not being treated a suspicious. The Daily Telegraph reports that the incident is regarded as a tragic accident and not a suicide.

2. Nick Cave Has Asked for Privacy & Called Arthur His ‘Happy Loving Boy’

In a brief statement, Nick Cave and his wife, Susie said “Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy loving boy. We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time.” One of Arthur Cave’s school friends, Lucy Hopson paid tribute to him in the Brighton Argus, saying “This news is shocking, being at school with Arthur in the recent two years I formed a good friendship with him. It saddens me greatly to find out this news, because he was such a kind, hilarious and fun to be around person. Rest in peace Arthur.”

3. Arthur Cave Is Survived by His Twin Brother

Arthur Cave was born in 2000 along with his twin brother Earl in Brighton. Their mother is former model Susie Bick. Nick and Susie were married in 1999. The singer had two other sons from two other previous relationships. When Nick Cave was 19 years old, his father Colin, was killed in a car accident.

4. In 2014, He & His Brother Starred in a Documentary About Their Father

According to his Facebook page, at the time of his death, Arthur Cave and his brother had been living in London. A photo of Cave’s page shows him with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. In 2014, Arthur and his brother starred with their dad in the documentary movie 20,000 Days on Earth.

5. Nick Cave Is a Famously Religious Man

Cave is best known for his time as the lead singer of The Bad Seeds. Although, he has previously identified as a Christian, in 2010 in an interview with Jarvis Cocker, he said “I believe in God in spite of religion, not because of it.”