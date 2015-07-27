‘The Bachelorette’ 2015 Finale Spoilers – ‘The Final Rose’

Tonight is the finale of The Bachelorette 2015 and Kaitlyn Bristowe is reported to choose Shawn Booth as the winner over Nick Viall. The episode airs at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and the “After the Final Rose” special airs at 10:00 p.m ET/PT. On the “After the Final Rose” special, host Chris Harrison will sit down with Bristowe, Booth, and Viall for live interviews in front of Bachelorette viewers. How will Nick Viall handle himself after being rejected by a Bachelorette star for the second time?

Okay, let’s get into tonight’s finale, titled “The Final Rose.” Here are the spoilers we’ve collected for tonight’s big episode:

– Kaitlyn Bristowe is still worried about Shawn Booth’s jealous side and wonders if it will inevitably ruin their relationship. This makes sense since it’s rumored that the couple has already broken up. After the episode of Bristowe having sex with Nick Viall aired, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that the winning couple’s relationship went completely downhill. Even so, the story is that producers are urging the couple to fake their love on the “After The Final Rose” special.

– Nick Viall’s relationship with Bristowe remains passionate and intense, but Bristowe wonders what may happen when they get back to the real world. Will the attraction remain? Have a look at a clip of Nick Viall choosing an engagement ring for Bristowe below:

– There is no obvious winner until the proposals because Bristowe has feelings for both men, who each have loving relationships with the Bachelorette. Originally, Reality Steve reported that Bristowe ended up with no one and left the show without accepting the proposal of either candidate.

– Kaitlyn Bristowe’s mother Leslie also has concerns about Shawn Booth’s jealousy. Check out that moment when Bristowe’s mom confronts Booth in the below video clip:

