Andria Brown & David on ‘Catfish’

On tonight’s episode of Catfish, it’s the cast of Andria & David and the official episode synopsis reads: Love letters and voice messages have kept a couple together for a decade, in spite of having never met. Andria has been talking to David since she was 12 years old and he’s the first person she’s ever told that she loved. She said that David was supposed to visit for Christmas, but was arrested for having contraband in his car. She says he was then put on house arrest. Andria dropped out of school because David was supposed to bring her to Chicago to be with him, but this never happened. Andria felt safe with David because he was older than she was and he has been there for her over the years.

A friend of Andria’s (Camille) says that she’s witnessed all of David’s messages. She says that whenever Andria wants to go out, David blows up her phone non-stop. Her friend hopes that Andria will move on from her relationship with David.

For more Catfish news: