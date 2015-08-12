‘Extant’ Spoilers Season 2: Episode 8

Lucy (Kiersey Clemons) isn’t feeling very well.

In fact, the other Humanich is slowly, but surely, losing control of her emotions and developing a hatred for humans in the latest episode of Extant, title “Arms and the Humanich.” It won’t be long until Lucy is considered a threat and others are starting to take notice of her emotional outbursts.

Meanwhile, Molly (Halle Berry) and JD Richter (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are fighting their own battle, racing against time to rescue their children. Of course, in true dramatic fashion, those threats are coming from two very different points. Molly is attempting to save her son Adhu (Henderson Wade) from the raid that the Global Security Commission is planning on the hybrid compound while JD is trying to save his daughter from Toby (David Morrissey).

Of course, Molly is still trying to understand that changes to her body, having previously used Adhu’s DNA to learn more.

Extant airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.