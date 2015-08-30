VMAs 2015 Voting: How To Vote Online

While most of the voting for the 2015 VMAs is closed, there are two categories still open for fans to vote online for the MTV Video Music Awards. There are 12 votes per user allowed each day for the “Song of the Summer” category and 10 votes allowed for “Artist To Watch”. Click here to cast your votes for “Song of the Summer”. You can also cast your votes via Instagram and Twitter by using the below hashtags that represent your favorite artists in the category:

#WatchMeVMA – Silento

#CheerleaderVMA – OMI

#LeanOnVMA – Major Lazer

#MyWayVMA – Fetty Wap

#CantFeelMyFaceVMA – The Weeknd

#HeyMamaVMA – David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj

#BadBloodVMA – Taylor Swift

Voting closes during the 2015 Video Music Awards Pre-Show on August 30, 2015 at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can also click here for MTV’s official voting rules for the 2015 VMAs.

