Joran Van der Sloot, ‘Murder Made Me Famous’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joran van der Sloot has been in the public eye for the better part of the past decade.

He first appeared in the spotlight after his name was tied to the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway before standing trial for murder in Peru nearly five years later. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in South America and is not expected to be released until, at least, 2038.

Van der Sloot, who was an honor student at the International School of Aruba, is set to be profiled in the latest episode of Murder Made Me Famous on Reelz TV. The newest episode is scheduled to debut at 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Van der Sloot Was the Primary Suspect in the Disappearance of Natalee Holloway

Van der Sloot, then 17, along with Deepak and Satish Kalpoe were arested on June 9, 2005 as the main suspects in the disappearance 18-year-old American Natalee Holloway.

Halloway had last been seen in Aruba with Van der Sloot, who was living on the island at the time. The case made national headlines and Van der Sloot was front and center on news programs around the world. In April 2007, Van der Sloot and reporter Zvezdana Vukojevic published a Dutch-language book The Case of Natalee Halloway. The introduction read:

I see this book as my opportunity to be open and honest about everything that happened, for anyone who wants to read it.

Despite minimal evidence in the early stages of the investigation, Van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers were re-arrested in November 2007 for “suspicion of involvement in voluntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily harm that resulted in the death of Natalee Holloway.” As the years progressed, the media attention surrounding Van der Sloot never waned. In 2008, Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries began a series of undercover videos detailing Van der Sloot’s life and while it showed him confessing to Holloway’s murder, the clips were deemed “insufficient.”

Holloway was declared dead six years after she first disappeared. Van der Sloot has never stood trial for his alleged involvement.

2. He Was Charged With Extortion & Wire Fraud in June 2010

Years after he was named the primary suspect in the Holloway disappearance case, Van der Sloot allegedly contacted John Q. Kelly, legal representative of Natlee’s mother Beth, with an offer to reveal the location of her daughter’s body. Of course, there was a catch. Van der Sloot demanded an advance of $25,000 against an eventual total of $250,000.

Kelly said that he secretly met with Van der Sloot in April 2010 and gave him $100 before alerting the FBI who set up a sting operation with Aruban authorities. That May Van der Sloot accepted $15,000 by wire transfer following a cash payment of $10,000 that was videotaped by undercover authorities. In return, Van der Sloot told Kelly that his father buried Holloway’s remains in the foundation of a house – information that eventually proved untrue.

Although he was charged with extortion and wire fraud by the U.S. District Court of Northern Alabama, authorities did not act quickly enough and Van der Slot was able to leave freely with the money to Colombia before fleeing to Lima, Peru.

3. Van der Sloot Was Arrested in June 2010 for the Murder of Stephany Tatiana Florez Ramirez

Five years after Halloway’s disappearance, Stephany Tatiana Flores Ramírez, 21, was found dead at the Hotel TAC, in the Miraflores District of Lima, Peru. An employee had found her body, badly beaten, in the room which had been registered in Van der Sloot’s name.

He was named the lone suspect in the homicide investigation after authorities saw him enter the hotel room with Florez Ramirez. Van der Sloot was arrested in Chile on June 3, 2010 and told Chilean police that unidentified armed robbers hid in the hotel room . and killed Flores Ramírez

On June 7, 2010 Van der Sloot reportedly confessed to killing Florez Ramirez after hours of interrogation. According to a written confession that was released by Peruvian authorities, Van der Sloot stated:

I did not want to do it. The girl intruded into my private life…she didn’t have any right. I went to her and I hit her. She was scared, we argued and she tried to escape. I grabbed her by the neck and hit her.

Van der Sloot later retracted his confession in a prison cell interview with a Dutch newspaper, claiming he had been intimidated and “tricked” by Peruvian police.

4. He Plead Guilty to ‘Qualified Murder’ on January 11, 2012

Van der Sloot plead guilty to the “qualified murder” and simple robbery of Flores on January 11, 2012. He was convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder. He also must pay $75,000 to the Flores family. Van der Sloot was originally incarcerated in the Pedras Gordas, a maximum security prison north of Lima.

“I am really sorry for what happened,” Van der Sloot told the three magistrates overseeing his trial.

In August 2014, Van der Sloot was transferred to the Challapalca prison in the mountainous South of Peru. Two months later, Van der Sloot was reportedly stabbed by a fellow prisoner and was in critical condition. His lawyer, Maximo Altez, told media that Van der Slot was stabbed in the shoulder and the waist.

5. Van der Sloot Married to Leidy Figueroa in a Prison Ceremony on July 4, 2014

Van der Sloot and Figueroa, a native of Peru, married in a private ceremony at the maximum-security prison where he is serving his sentence. Prison officials prohibited video and photos during the ceremony and none of Van der Sloot’s relatives attending, according ot his lawyer, Maximo Altez.

Figueroa was seven months pregnant at the time of the ceremony. She gave birth to the couple’s child on September 28, 2014.

Van der Sloot, who is expected to remain in prison until 2038 before facing extradition to the United States, met Figueroa while she was selling goods inside the prison. According to John Barrera, who officiated the wedding, the couple both said they wanted to marry each other again after Van der Sloot is released from prison.