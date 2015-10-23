WATCH: Jessica Jones Trailer Debuts

We’ve finally seen the full-length trailer for Jessica Jones, and it looks awesome.

For those unfamiliar, Jessica Jones is another series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but don’t expect this one to be a family affair. Jones has powers, but she’s a much more flawed individual than most big-name superheroes.

Here’s the description from YouTube:

After a tragic ending to her short-lived Super Hero stint, Jessica Jones is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases in New York City. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by a cast including David Tennant (Kilgrave), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Erin Moriarty, and Wil Traval.

The villain for Jessica Jones is The Purple Man, who was originally a villain in the Daredevil comics. For more information about him (possible spoilers), check it out here.

After the success of Daredevil, Netflix is on a roll with it’s high-budget superhero series. We hope Jessica Jones looks as good as the trailer when the show debuts November 20th.