Joe Odom, Lamar’s Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamar Odom was born in South Jamaica, Queens, New York City, New York and didn’t have the easiest childhood as it was filled with tragedy. Read on for the sad facts on Odom’s family and father Joe.

1. Joe Odom Was a Drug Addict

Lamar Odom grew up with a father who was addicted to heroin. When Lamar was just 12 years old, his mother died of colon cancer. Because of his mother’s death and his father’s drug problem, Lamar was raised by his grandmother Mildred. Lamar opened up about his past with his father in a Twitter rant in 2013, writing:

I have let this man and many others get away with a lot of s**t. He wasn’t there 2 raise me. He was absent ALL of my life due to his own demons.

2. Lamar’s Father Previously Blamed Khloe Kardashian For Ruining His Son’s Life

In 2013, the year that Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar, Joe Odom spoke to Hollywood Life and lashed out at Khloe, stating:

I wish he had never got married to Khloe to be honest. She’s controlling. Those Kardashian women all are. You get married they think they wear the pants. You just bring them your whole paycheck, that’s how it works … I saw her totally differently when I heard the way she talked privately. It isn’t pleasant. In public she’s nice, but if you see her personally you see the real person come out of her. The mother’s like that too. The whole family, they put up an act.

He continued:

They haven’t been a good influence on my son. It’s been the curse of his life. He hasn’t really accomplished anything since he’s been with them. Without them, he’d still be in the NBA playing basketball. He’d be playing for the Lakers and be one of the top players in the league.

3. Destiny, Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Has Publicly Lashed Out at Joe Odom

When Lamar Odom’s teen daughter Destiny heard about Joe bad-mouthing the Kardashians, she was furious. She posted this message on her website:

If my dad wasn’t well known Joe wouldn’t give a shit about us. I can count the number of times I’ve met Joe on my hands.’ And when told ‘gotta love your grandpa’, Destiny replied: ‘He ain’t my grandpa, I dunno that fool.

Lamar also has a son, who is named after him – Lamar Odom Jr, and his kids weren’t the only ones upset by Joe Odom’s words. Lamar responded to Joe’s bad-mouthing of the Kardashians, by posting these words on Twitter:

How can a man who has NOT once called me to check on my well being have the nerve to talk so recklessly about his own ‘son’. He is my downfall! … He disrespecting the ONLY FAMILY that has loved me without expecting anything in return. They are the ONLY ones that have been here consistently 4 me during this dark time … Only person 2 blame is myself. Say what you want about me but leave the ones who have done nothing but protect and love me out of this.

4. Lamar Helped His Father Out Financially

On Lamar Odom’s reality show with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, Khloe & Lamar, we got to meet Lamar’s father Joe. At first, they had a strained relationship, but Khloe persuaded Lamar to get together with his dad. On the show, viewers saw Lamar was financially helping out

several people close to him, including his father.

5. Joe Odom Told the Media He Thinks Someone Drugged Lamar At the Brothel Where He Was Found Unconscious

Lamar Odom was found unconscious at the brothel Dennis Hof’s Love South Ranch and was transported to a local hospital. His ex-wife Khloe Kardashian rushed to be by his side, along with sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner. Joe Odom has spoken with Hollywood Life and he believes that his son was drugged, explaining that:

Somebody drugged my son. There’s no way he’s down there partying crazy like that. No way. I knew something was wrong because I’ve been calling him all day and he hasn’t been answering. I’m depressed right now — this is messed up! What can I do right now? That’s my son. I’m really hurt right now. This is the first time I’m hearing about it. Let’s give this some time. I pray that he will come out of this. I need all his fans to send him well wishes. If Khloe knows anything about this, please, tell her to call me. We all love Lamar and want him to pull through this.

Joe is reported to be very depressed in the wake of his son’s health.