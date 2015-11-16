Charlie Sheen Has HIV: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charlie Sheen will tell the world that he is HIV positive in an interview on the Today show. TMZ quotes sources who work on the NBC program saying Sheen made the admission in an interview that will air on the morning of November 17.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Says His Blood Is Free of the Virus, Which Doctors Say Is Impossible

TMZ reports that Sheen believes the disease is “undetectable in his system.” The gossip site adds that doctors agree that until there are further advances in medicine if you contract HIV, you have it for life. A source told TMZ that Sheen “didn’t deceive anyone” because he’s had blood tests that show no traces of the virus in his system.

On the Today show’s website, it says that Sheen will make a “revealing personal announcement.” The video will be made available on the show’s website after it airs nationally.

2. He’s Been Battling the Infection Since 2011

On November 16, the National Enquirer reported that Sheen’s HIV status would be their next cover story. The issue hits newsstands on November 18, a day after the interview airs on NBC. The story is titled “Charle Sheen Aids Cover-Up.” It details that Sheen has struggled with the condition since 2011. That coincides with Sheen’s infamous “meltdown” which resulted in him being fired from the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. The tabloid adds that a source told them “Charlie’s outlook is positive” and that he “potentially spread the devastating virus to dozens of unsuspecting women.”

3. An Unnamed Porn Star Said Earlier in November That an A-List Movie Star Had HIV

Just days before the revelation, the Daily Mail reported that a “major Hollywood star has been diagnosed as HIV positive.” A porn star told the British tabloid that “four successful porn stars who had sex with the actor in recent years have disappeared from the porn film business – and she fears this may be because they contracted HIV.” She says she met the actor in 2011 and attempted to have protected sex but “the contraception failed.”

4. Sheen Broke Up With Porn Star Brett Rossi in October 2014

Sheen was last involved with porn star Brett Rossi. The couple were engaged but broke up in October 2014, a month before their planned wedding. In a statement at the time, Sheen said, “I’ve decided that my children deserve my focus more than a relationship does right now. I still have a tremendous fondness for Scotty and I wish her all the best.” He refers to her by her real name, Scottine Ross.

Shortly after the split, Rossi was hospitalized after a drug overdose, reported People.

5. The FDA Has Just Approved a New Anti-HIV Drug



In November 2015, it was widely reported that the FDA had just approved a new drug that was said to prevent HIV infections. The drug is known as a PrEP. Charlie Sheen is on a regiment of medication, reports the National Enquirer.

More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV/AIDS. If you or anyone you know is struggling with the disease, you can get more information here.