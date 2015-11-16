Charlie Sheen Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charlie Sheen has been one of the most successful – and consistently employed actors – in the entire business for over 30 years.

His drama-filled career has included TV and film roles, a national speaking tour and even a comedy roast. Sheen is back in the spotlight now, after announcing that he would appear on The Today Show on November 17, confirming that he had been diagnosed with HIV.

During his TV prime, Sheen was worth approximately $150 million, thanks in large part to his Two and a Half Men contract, which made him the highest paid actor in the country. Of course, it also helped that he was paid to leave the show as well.

Here’s what you need to know about Sheen’s net worth and his future in the entertainment industry:

1. Sheen Made $1.25 Million Per Episode While on ‘Two and a Half Men’

Charlie Sheen was a TV force in 2010, earning a $1.25 million per episode for his work on the CBS hit sitcom Two and a Half Men. Over the course of the seven seasons that Sheen was on the show, he made approximately $48 million per year from show.

Sheen was, at the time, the highest paid actor on primetime television, starring on the most watched show. The actor also returned for the series finale in 2014, despite having left the show under less-than-ideal circumstances. He explained the decision to Newsday, saying:

I owe it some measure of closure. I owe it to the fans. … I just think it makes sense. [For the finale, which is when he’d likely return] I have a brilliant idea, but don’t want to give it away. It’s the type of moment I think people would talk about for a long time and it wouldn’t get in anybody’s way. Think it would be a nice tip of the hat. … They know I want to do it, and I know they’re open to it, so, guess we’re just a meeting away from making it happen.

It was an almost absurd-rate per episode, even now years later. When Sheen left the show he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who reportedly earned $800,000 an episode. The contract made Kutcher the highest-paid actor on TV at the time and just goes to show how high Sheen’s initial contract really was.

According to The Richest, even leaving the show helped Sheen pad his bank account. He was bought out of his contract by the show’s producers for a reported $125,000,000 in 2012.

Sheen is also still raking in the money from Two and a Half Men. The show is regularly broadcast in syndication and every time it’s on the air, the actor cashes in.

2. He Is Estimated to be Worth $150 Million

The actor, who actually holds the World Record for “The Fastest Time to Reach 1 Million Followers,” is estimated to be worth up to $150 million. Although he left Two and a Half Men in dramatic fashion, it didn’t take long for Sheen to book another TV gig and he quickly landed on the FX comedy Anger Management.

The show ran on the cable network from 2012 until December 2014 and wrapped after 100 episodes. Viewership for the show had declined regularly, starting at 6 million before dropping to about 500,000. According to The Richest, Sheen made approximately $5 million for his 100 episodes.

Apparently the final episode (#100!) of Anger Management aired last night. I love you, FX. Let’s never, ever do that again, okay? — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 23, 2014

Since wrapping Anger Management, Sheen has appeared in a guest role on the ABC hit, The Goldbergs, reprising his bad boy cameo from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

3. Sheen’s Most Recent Film Role Was in 2013

While current fans may know Sheen best for his role – and his dramatic exit – from Two and a Half Men, the actor was, first, a film star.

The actor, born Carlos Irwin Estevez on September 3, 1965 in New York City, first started acting in his father’s films, including The Execution of Private Slovik, when he was nine. Sheen’s first major role, however, came in 1984 when he played Matt Eckhart in the Cold War thriller Red Dawn.

Sheen’s big-break came in the Vietnam-era drama Platoon before he started a string of impressive credits that included everything from Wall Street to Major League. Since then, Sheen’s film career has stalled a bit and his most recent role came in 2013, with a cameo in Scary Movie 5. According to The Richest, Sheen made $250,000 for the small role.

4. His 2011 Country-Wide Tour Earned More Than $7 Million

It’s 2011. Sheen has just had a very dramatic and a very public departure from his hit series Two and a Half Men. He doesn’t have much else to do. So, naturally, he goes on tour across the entire country.

Sheen embarked on the “My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option,” packing theaters around the country as people, completely enamored with his bigger-than-life personality and tiger blood screams, came out to hear him make jokes.

The show was heavily criticized, but it made Sheen a good amount of money. According to TMZ, the actor earned $7 million in just one month.

The show itself last about an hour and 15 minutes and Sheen performed 21 dates across the country, taking in 85 percent of the profits. He also made additional money for after-party appearances and merchandising deals. Still, the tour itself was not easy for Sheen, who told Piers Morgan:

It was brutal. I was not ‘winning’ at all. I think what a lot of people don’t realize is I was completely broke, because, you know, when they kept my back-end and fired me and all that, I didn’t have any money left. So, I was using the tour to actually pay child support and mortgages and stuff like that. You know? So I’m grateful for that.

5. He Was Paid For Twitter Endorsements in the Early 2010’s

Signed my incredible portrait by UK artist @LincolnTownley for a fabulous cause #abrtrust pic.twitter.com/Oe1HecEeR2 — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) April 2, 2015

Ranked No. 67 on Forbe’s annual list of the richest celebrities in the world in 2013, Sheen had plenty of staying power when it came to social media. It was an opportunity that advertisers tried to seize.

Just a year before, in 2012, Sheen was reportedly earning upwards of $2 million for a Twitter sponsorship deal with Ad.ly. The Los Angeles-based company helped broker social network endorsements for companies like Toyota, Hyatt and Microsoft. It was a perfect opportunity for Sheen, who regularly updated his millions of Twitter fans.

This wasn’t the first time Sheen had earned money from social media. In 2011, during the heyday of his public “Tiger Blood” run, the actor was paid at least $1 million in a variety of Twitter endorsements.