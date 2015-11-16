Charlie Sheen Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charlie Sheen Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Published
  • Updated

Charlie Sheen net worth, Charlie Sheen

Sheen is slated to appear on the Today Show on November 16 to discuss his HIV diagnosis. (Getty)

Charlie Sheen has been one of the most successful – and consistently employed actors – in the entire business for over 30 years.

His drama-filled career has included TV and film roles, a national speaking tour and even a comedy roast. Sheen is back in the spotlight now, after announcing that he would appear on The Today Show on November 17, confirming that he had been diagnosed with HIV.

During his TV prime, Sheen was worth approximately $150 million, thanks in large part to his Two and a Half Men contract, which made him the highest paid actor in the country. Of course, it also helped that he was paid to leave the show as well.

Here’s what you need to know about Sheen’s net worth and his future in the entertainment industry:

1. Sheen Made $1.25 Million Per Episode While on ‘Two and a Half Men’

Charlie Sheen was a TV force in 2010, earning a $1.25 million per episode for his work on the CBS hit sitcom Two and a Half Men. Over the course of the seven seasons that Sheen was on the show, he made approximately $48 million per year from show.

Sheen was, at the time, the highest paid actor on primetime television, starring on the most watched show. The actor also returned for the series finale in 2014, despite having left the show under less-than-ideal circumstances. He explained the decision to Newsdaysaying:

I owe it some measure of closure. I owe it to the fans. … I just think it makes sense. [For the finale, which is when he’d likely return] I have a brilliant idea, but don’t want to give it away. It’s the type of moment I think people would talk about for a long time and it wouldn’t get in anybody’s way. Think it would be a nice tip of the hat. … They know I want to do it, and I know they’re open to it, so, guess we’re just a meeting away from making it happen.

It was an almost absurd-rate per episode, even now years later. When Sheen left the show he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who reportedly earned $800,000 an episode. The contract made Kutcher the highest-paid actor on TV at the time and just goes to show how high Sheen’s initial contract really was.

According to The Richest, even leaving the show helped Sheen pad his bank account. He was bought out of his contract by the show’s producers for a reported $125,000,000 in 2012.

Sheen is also still raking in the money from Two and a Half Men. The show is regularly broadcast in syndication and every time it’s on the air, the actor cashes in.

Read More From Heavy

Charlie Sheen Has HIV: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

2. He Is Estimated to be Worth $150 Million

Charlie Sheen net worth, Charlie Sheen

Sheen has reportedly earned more than $150 million over the course of his decades long career. (Getty)

The actor, who actually holds the World Record for “The Fastest Time to Reach 1 Million Followers,” is estimated to be worth up to $150 million. Although he left Two and a Half Men in dramatic fashion, it didn’t take long for Sheen to book another TV gig and he quickly landed on the FX comedy Anger Management.

The show ran on the cable network from 2012 until December 2014 and wrapped after 100 episodes. Viewership for the show had declined regularly, starting at 6 million before dropping to about 500,000. According to The Richest, Sheen made approximately $5 million for his 100 episodes.

Since wrapping Anger Management, Sheen has appeared in a guest role on the ABC hit, The Goldbergs, reprising his bad boy cameo from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

3. Sheen’s Most Recent Film Role Was in 2013

Charlie Sheen net worth, Charlie Sheen

The one-prolific actor’s most recent film role came in 2013 with a bit spot in Scary Movie 5. (Getty)

While current fans may know Sheen best for his role – and his dramatic exit – from Two and a Half Men, the actor was, first, a film star.

The actor, born Carlos Irwin Estevez on September 3, 1965 in New York City, first started acting in his father’s films, including The Execution of Private Slovik, when he was nine. Sheen’s first major role, however, came in 1984 when he played Matt Eckhart in the Cold War thriller Red Dawn. 

Sheen’s big-break came in the Vietnam-era drama Platoon before he started a string of impressive credits that included everything from Wall Street to Major League. Since then, Sheen’s film career has stalled a bit and his most recent role came in 2013, with a cameo in Scary Movie 5. According to The Richest, Sheen made $250,000 for the small role.

Read More From Heavy

Kat Dennings, ‘2 Broke Girls,’: The Pictures You Need to See

4. His 2011 Country-Wide Tour Earned More Than $7 Million

It’s 2011. Sheen has just had a very dramatic and a very public departure from his hit series Two and a Half Men. He doesn’t have much else to do. So, naturally, he goes on tour across the entire country.

Sheen embarked on the “My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option,” packing theaters around the country as people, completely enamored with his bigger-than-life personality and tiger blood screams, came out to hear him make jokes.

The show was heavily criticized, but it made Sheen a good amount of money. According to TMZ, the actor earned $7 million in just one month.

The show itself last about an hour and 15 minutes and Sheen performed 21 dates across the country, taking in 85 percent of the profits. He also made additional money for after-party appearances and merchandising deals. Still, the tour itself was not easy for Sheen, who told Piers Morgan:

It was brutal. I was not ‘winning’ at all. I think what a lot of people don’t realize is I was completely broke, because, you know, when they kept my back-end and fired me and all that, I didn’t have any money left. So, I was using the tour to actually pay child support and mortgages and stuff like that. You know? So I’m grateful for that.

5. He Was Paid For Twitter Endorsements in the Early 2010’s

Ranked No. 67 on Forbe’s annual list of the richest celebrities in the world in 2013, Sheen had plenty of staying power when it came to social media. It was an opportunity that advertisers tried to seize.

Just a year before, in 2012, Sheen was reportedly earning upwards of $2 million for a Twitter sponsorship deal with Ad.ly. The Los Angeles-based company helped broker social network endorsements for companies like Toyota, Hyatt and Microsoft. It was a perfect opportunity for Sheen, who regularly updated his millions of Twitter fans.

This wasn’t the first time Sheen had earned money from social media. In 2011, during the heyday of his public “Tiger Blood” run, the actor was paid at least $1 million in a variety of Twitter endorsements.

Read More From Heavy

Bryshere Y. Gray & His Famous Friends: The Pictures You Need to See
Read More
,

12 Comments

12 Comments

car-car

Stupid people can spend $150m in no time. Especially when drugs are involved. He is lucky with royalty income. That may be all that is left. All the millions noted above articles are in the PAST. So here we are 5 years later. How are his finances? Doesn’t sound like he has learned from ANY of his mistakes. Sorry Charlie, but you look like an old man with AIDS.

Vin Tagerocker

He’s currently worth between 125 and 150 million dollars. They bought out his contract for 125 million dollars in 2012 – but if you had actually read and understood what he was saying – while the negotiations were going on, they held up his “back end” ( royalties) ) and obviously, his paycheck – so for awhile, he had no money coming in. He is far from broke.Also, how is it possible he looks like an old man with AIDS? He doesn’t have AIDS, he is hiv+. You’re pretty f****ng stupid for a guy running around calling everyone else stupid. Also, what kind of drugs they sell that cost 150 million bucks? Sheen reportedly spent $2000 a day on drugs. That works out to $730000 a year. So, if Charley kept up that pace for 205.4 years, then yes, it would be “easy” to spend $150 million bucks on drugs. Just for the hell of it, I googled celeb drug spending and apparently, Aerosmith and Flava Flav are the leaders, having spent roughly 6 million a piece on cocaine – a far cry from $150 million. So, your dumb ass statement that $150 million can “easily” be spent, especially when drugs are involved, is apparently not true and has never been done before. Forbes and Celebrity net worth can help you with his current net worth, but, unfortunately, your being stupid can never be fixed, you moronic imbecile.

urs

ummmmmm, Vin….. or should i call you Charlie? hey, good for you for sticking up for yourself, but name calling just brings you down to their level, or nearer to it. anyhow, if you are really GOING BROKE, then i can help you. you know i am not joking around when i say that. you know how to find me now.

Anonymous

no, Vin seems to be making a lot of sense Urs. Just because he did some name-calling in the middle of that sense, does not being him down to the level of those other morons, who clearly don’t know what they are talking about. HIV+ is not AIDS. Seriously, wtf, wake up and smell your facts. Sorry, Urs, but you lose.

Anonymous

Laura get your facts straight you Bimbo-He did NOT appear in the last episode of 2 1/2 Men-Chuck Lorrie wanted to drop a piano on Charlie’s head and he did not go for that ending.
BTW. Ashton K makes more per than you wrote

Anonymous

relax, everybody knows he wasnt in the last show. That was taken from a Sheen quote about the impending end of the show.

Discuss on Facebook