‘Criminal Minds’ 2015 Spoilers – Season 11 Episode ‘Awake’

‘Criminal Minds’ – Episode ‘Awake’

Tonight’s episode of Criminal Minds is titled “Awake” and the official synopsis reads: The BAU hunts a serial killer in Phoenix, Arizona who tortures his victims using sleep deprivation. Meanwhile, as JJ struggles to balance her job with an additional baby to care for, Hotch and Garcia deal with imminent threats from a dark-net group of hitmen, regarding “The Dirty Dozen”. Previously, Garcia realized that her work on The Dirty Dozen may have been discovered and she might be in danger with four hit men after her. Because of this, she now enter the Witness Protection Program. Check out a clip of Garcia’s new journey below.

