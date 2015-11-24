‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour 2016: How to Buy Tickets Online

The 2016 DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! ‘DANCE ALL NIGHT TOUR’ has been cast and is already selling tickets. The tour dates run from December 15, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah through February 14, 2016 and you can meet some of your favorite pros in person with VIP packages that are offered. The cast members this year include Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Brittany Cherry , Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd and Emma Slater. And, it was just announced that this season’s contestant, American hero Alek Skarlatos is joining the cast.

There are several online sites where you can check tour dates and buy tickets for your local shows. Click on each one below.

When Valentin Chmerkovskiy talked about the new tour to ABC, he described it as this:

This tour is going to be totally new and exciting! We’re traveling through America again with some of the hottest dancing you’ll ever see in a live show. You think you’ve seen us on TV, but seeing us on Dancing with the Stars: Live! is an experience like no other.

It’s truly a great show for the entire family.

Here are the full tour dates for the show:

Dec 15: Salt Lake City, UT (Maverik Center)

Dec 16: Colorado Springs, CO (Pikes Peak Center)

Dec 17: Denver, CO (Bellco Theater)

Dec 18: Kansas City, MO (Arvest Bank Theater at Midland)

Dec 20: Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)

Dec 23: Los Angeles, CA (Microsoft Theatre)

Dec 27: New Orleans, LA (Saenger Theater)

Dec 28: Nashville, TN (Ryman Auditorium)

Dec 29: Birmingham, AL (BJCC Concert Hall)

Dec 30: Shreveport, LA (Municipal Auditorium)

Dec 31: Atlanta, GA (Cobb Energy PAC)

Jan 2: Niagara Falls, NY (Seneca Niagara Casino)

Jan 3: Verona, NY (Turning Stone Event Center Theater)

Jan 5: White Plains, NY (Westchester County Center)

Jan 6: New York, NY (Beacon Theater)

Jan 7: Boston, MA (Shubert)

Jan 8: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

Jan 10: Bethlehem, PA (Sands Bethlehem)

Jan 12: Baltimore, MD (Modell PAC)

Jan 13: Red Bank, NJ (Count Basie Theatre)

Jan 14: Philadelphia, PA (Tower Theater)

Jan 16: Rama, ON (Casino Rama)

Jan 17: Columbus, OH (Palace Theater)

Jan 19: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theatre)

Jan 20: Pittsburgh, PA (Benedum Center)

Jan 22: Windsor, ON (Colosseum at Caesars Windsor)

Jan 23: Merrillville, IN (Star Plaza Theater)

Jan 24: Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theater)

Jan 26: Durham, NC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

Jan 27: Jacksonville, FL (Moran Theater)

Jan 28: Orlando, FL (Walt Disney Theater)

Jan 29: Sarasota, FL (Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall)

Jan 30: Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

Feb 1: West Palm Beach, FL (Kravis Center)

Feb 4: Austin, TX (Bass Concert Hall)

Feb 5: Thackerville, OK (Winstar Casino)

Feb 6: San Antonio, TX (Majestic Theater)

Feb 8: San Diego, CA (Balboa Theater)

Feb 9: San Jose, CA (San Jose Center)

Feb 10: Stockton, CA (Bob Hope Theater)

Feb 12: Reno, NV (Grand Theater at Grand Sierra Resort)

Feb 13: Riverside, CA (Fox Performing Arts Center)

Feb 14: Phoenix, AZ (Comerica Theater)