Soul Train Awards 2015 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Though the 2015 Soul Train Awards were taped earlier this month, they are airing tonight on BET and Centric at 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. There is also a pre-show airing from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, hosted by Tichina Arnold. This year’s big event went down in Las Vegas, Nevada and the show host was Erykah Badu with performances from artists including Brandy, Fantasia, Tyrese, and Babyface, who is also an award honoree.

The train is leaving the station. Hop on for a soul ride!

The #SoulTrainAwards air TONIGHT only on BET and Centric! pic.twitter.com/k9HWdYbhc9 — BET (@BET) November 29, 2015

If you want to watch the show online or via your mobile device, you can check out the show on the BET NOW app. Use the BET NOW app can watch BET LIVE on their iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Apple Watch and Android devices. You can download the app for free via iTunes and Google Play.

Centric TV also has a live stream channel available for use. Click here to check it out.