‘The Good Wife’ Season 7 Episode 6 Cast & Spoilers

The Good Wife Season 7 Episode 6 titled “Lies” is on tonight Sunday, November 8 at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT on CBS following Madam Secretary, read on for spoilers, synopsis and trailers.

The CBS.com Official Episode Synopsis:

Alicia and Lucca defend a client who was fired from a technology firm for failing a polygraph test. Also, Eli plots to leak something that would damage Peter’s presidential campaign but could inadvertently hurt Alicia on this week’s episode of The Good Wife.”

On last week’s episode Eli and Ruth continue to butt heads over the details of Peter’s presidential campaign and Alicia fires him as her manager. Alicia came to this decision after Eli’s daughter Marissa insisted to Alicia that he deserves better with another offer running an Israeli Prime Minister campaign. Eli was unfired by Alicia but continues to deal with constant mistreatment from colleagues including being given a tiny office where the door hits his desk every time it is opened, and being undermined and belittled. It is no surprise that on this week’s episode Eli may be after serious revenge against Peter and will bring down Alicia in the process. The episode title “Lies” may be hinting to Eli’s impending deception, and as a trusted long time member of the campaign and friend, he is sure to do a great deal of damage.

Alicia and Lucca are not only working together in bond court but now on Alicia’s cases coming in through the firm she is running out of her home. They have proved to be a collective force and are tag teaming another case this week and continuing their professional relationship and budding friendship.

Eli lets Alicia know that her husband Peter will officially be running for president and starts prepping her for the announcement by giving her a written speech. Alicia resorts to drinking to deal with the craziness that is about to engulf her following the presidential announcement and her role as a potential first lady. As previous scandals with her and her husband have shown us, Alicia has every reason to fear the upcoming events of a presidential campaign.