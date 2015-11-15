Tyga And Kylie Jenner – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 11

Tyga And Kylie Jenner

Rapper Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, is the longtime boyfriend of Kylie Jenner and we get to see a lot more of him on the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As a music artist, Tyga has released four studio albums and is sometimes known as T-Raww. There has been debate about Tyga's upbringing in Compton, California because some say he was raised in the low socioeconomic part of Compton, while on the television show Bustas, Tyga said he grew up in a "well-to-do" home in the Valley, where his parents drove a Range Rover. He said he got his nickname Tyga because his mother called him Tiger Woods. Tyga responded to the controversy by saying it was scripted television. Tyga dated and became engaged to Blac Chyna, who he was with for about three years. The couple had a son together named King Cairo Stevenson. Both Blac Chyna and Tyga have a tattoo of their son and Tyga also has a tattoo of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's name. In recent years, Tyga has suffered lawsuits from different women over showing their nipples in a music video and he's also had financial issues. In September 2015, the state of California placed a tax lien on Tyga for $19,000 in unpaid taxes. And, in May 2015, he was ordered to pay $90,000, but no payment has been reported. Nonetheless, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Tyga has an estimated wealth of $5 million while girlfriend Kylie Jenner is also worth an estimated $5 million. (Getty)