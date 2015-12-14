Glen Rice Jr. Fights on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Glen Rice Jr.
On tonight's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, former Washington Wizards player Glen Rice Jr. was involved in a scene with Tammy McCall Browning. The scene ends up turning into a big blow-up. A source told TMZ that: Producers brought Browning in to test her for a full-time gig on the show ... and she brought Rice Jr. because she thought it would help her chances. But things took a turn for the worse when they began drinking -- with the ladies complaining to producers that Glen was getting aggressive and making the women uncomfortable. According to reports, when Browning asked Rice to leave, he "lost it." TMZ states that Rice went to confront one of the housewives and Tammy got in the way to stop him, but he ended up knocking her to the floor. Tammy hit her head on the floor and began to cry. After Tammy was taken to the hospital, she was deemed as fine with no concussion. The cops were called to the scene, but Rice was not arrested. Rice was, however, arrested when he was shot in a gunfight at one of T.I.'s restaurants in Atlanta. For more information on his arrest, the big fight and Rice's career, click through our gallery of his best Instagram photos. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
Given Rice’s apparent propensity for getting into hostile situations, maybe last night’s fight shouldn’t have surprised anyone. I started getting uneasy at how he acted around Kandi, a pregnant woman for heaven’s sake! Add alcohol and Kenya to the mix, arguably the altercation was unavoidable. Things were going to get ugly. And they did. IMO Rice acts like a rodent, a rat skittering around NYC’s underground.
Kenya is like a human tornado, always leaving chaos in her wake and, like Nature itself, unconcerned with any damage left behind. If you saw her on Celebrity Apprentice, her behavior in general isn’t a surprise. She’s like a completely self-indulgent child, accountable for nothing and to no one. And if a situation isn’t going how SHE wants it to, then it’s time for (whomever) to go buh-bye. She may work hard to come across as classy, but the reality of *this* housewife is she goes ghetto at the blink of a mascara’d eye.
And Tammy? She has just been creepy from the start. A little pitiable too, maybe. One of those approaching-50 women who acts and dresses like she’s only 35. I really don’t get why RHOA keeps her on; the others provide plenty of drama to satisfy its audience.
Kim? Has she never seen an episode of any Real Housewives show? I alternate between feeling sorry for and frustrated with her. She acts like a senior citizen half the time, disapproving of ‘the youngsters.’ She also, curiously, acts afraid of most everything. I get how alienated she might feel; her entire world is her husband and children and out of the public eye. She isn’t a drinker or partier, isn’t comfortable around people acting wild or stupid. But she’s also a bit judgmental. And that gets old. That she appears to have nothing in common with any of the other women, only a tentative friendship(?) with Phaedra and Kandi, seems utterly miserable being away from her family, why is she even on the show? Wouldn’t the kinder thing be to let her go? Not to fade back into obscurity but just go home to her more ‘normal’-like life.
But RHOA overall? Of all the Real Housewives shows, this one seems to strike the most discordant notes. None of the women seem to enjoy genuine friendship/kinship; there’s no real trust. They all have gossipped about each other at one point or another. They’ve even had PHYSICAL altercations with each other. They aren’t even that nice to each other. Actually they remind me of the Big Brother show minus the contests. A bunch of strangers ‘living’ together just for the sake of the show who likely would not stay in touch, or even want to, if this was the last season of the show.
Definitely not one of the more entertaining (in a good way) Real Housewives shows.