Glen Rice Jr. Fights on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Glen Rice Jr.

On tonight's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, former Washington Wizards player Glen Rice Jr. was involved in a scene with Tammy McCall Browning. The scene ends up turning into a big blow-up. A source told TMZ that: Producers brought Browning in to test her for a full-time gig on the show ... and she brought Rice Jr. because she thought it would help her chances. But things took a turn for the worse when they began drinking -- with the ladies complaining to producers that Glen was getting aggressive and making the women uncomfortable. According to reports, when Browning asked Rice to leave, he "lost it." TMZ states that Rice went to confront one of the housewives and Tammy got in the way to stop him, but he ended up knocking her to the floor. Tammy hit her head on the floor and began to cry. After Tammy was taken to the hospital, she was deemed as fine with no concussion. The cops were called to the scene, but Rice was not arrested. Rice was, however, arrested when he was shot in a gunfight at one of T.I.'s restaurants in Atlanta. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)