Lola Ya Bonobo: The Videos You Need to See

Lola Ya Bonobo is the only sanctuary in the world for orphaned baby bonobos. Without a surrogate, baby bonobos won’t eat or survive. The sanctuary is located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 2012, the sanctuary was home to 60 bonobos who lived in 30 hectares of forest. You can learn more about the sanctuary, including how to donate and adopt a bonobo, through its website here.

Here are some of the things you might see if you spent a day at the sanctuary:

And some facts you might not know about cute bonobos:

In this video, the person visited the sanctuary and made a montage of their favorite clips:

See photos from the sanctuary here: