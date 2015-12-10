Michael Buble Christmas Special 2015 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT airs the annual hour-long special Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood 2015. It airs on NBC and features performances from some of the biggest names in music in order to celebrate the holidays. This year, there will be special appearances by Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria, Kylie Jenner, William Shatner and Jay Leno, plus Buble will sing his newest Christmas song “The More You Give (The More You’ll Have).” Additional performers include Tori Kelly, Celine Dion and Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings. If you’d like to watch the show on your computer, tablet, or mobile phone, we have all the information on how to below.

You will need to either have cable or know someone who has cable and use their information to watch the live stream.

Watch Show Via Live Stream Online

If you’d like to watch the NBC live stream of the show, in addition to live television on the network as well, click here. Click “Verify Now” and then verify your cable provider (ie. FIOS, Time Warner, Optimum). It will take you to a sign-in page. If you do not already have an account, you can register for free.

Watch Show Via Tablet & Mobile App

For those of you wanting to watch the show via your mobile device or tablet, download the NBC App, which you can check out by clicking here. The app is available at the Apple Store and Google Play.