Miss Universe 2015 Pageant: What Time Is Competition On Tonight?

Tonight is the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant and we’ve got all the details on how to watch the show online, what time it starts, you name it. The Miss Universe Organization prides itself on empowering women to be self-confident and strive to be their “personal best.” The MUO believes every woman should feel “Confidently Beautiful.” For all the details on the competition, read on below.

DATE: December 20, 2015

TIME: 7:00 p.m. ET/PT tape-delay

TV CHANNEL: FOX Network – Check with your local TV provider (ie. Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for what specific channel to watch on your TV.

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the best information on the Miss Universe 2015 Live Stream.

HOSTS: Steve Harvey with live coverage reporting by Roselyn Sanchez.

PERFORMERS: Seal, Charlie Puth and The Band Perry

LOCATION: Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Miss Universe and CHI hair products have come out with a whole product line together so that you can get that perfect Miss Universe ‘do. Click here to check out the CHI Miss Universe Work Your Crown Up-do Essential Kit. You can also purchase the CHI Miss Universe Hair Straightening Iron when you click here.

Miss Universe 2015 Judges: Who Are Judging the Contestants?

Miss Universe 2015 Pageant Performers & Singers

WATCH: Miss Universe 2015-2016 Pageant Preliminary Competition Live Stream

Miss Universe 2015 Contestants
26 Comments

