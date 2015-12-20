Miss Universe 2015 Pageant: What Time Is Competition On Tonight?

Tonight is the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant and we’ve got all the details on how to watch the show online, what time it starts, you name it. The Miss Universe Organization prides itself on empowering women to be self-confident and strive to be their “personal best.” The MUO believes every woman should feel “Confidently Beautiful.” For all the details on the competition, read on below.
DATE: December 20, 2015
TIME: 7:00 p.m. ET/PT tape-delay
TV CHANNEL: FOX Network – Check with your local TV provider (ie. Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for what specific channel to watch on your TV.
LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the best information on the Miss Universe 2015 Live Stream.
HOSTS: Steve Harvey with live coverage reporting by Roselyn Sanchez.
PERFORMERS: Seal, Charlie Puth and The Band Perry
LOCATION: Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas
