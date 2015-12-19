Miss World 2015 Contestants & Winner Predictions

There are over 100 contestants competing in the 2015 Miss World Pageant this year and they have already gone through the talent competition as well as Sports and Fitness competition. Several of the contestants are already winners, but who will wear the crown this year?

UPDATE: Miss Spain has won the title of Miss World 2015.

Lisa Punch of Guyana won the talent competition by singing an original composition titled, “One Last Time,” which is reported to be a tribute to her late cousin. Below are the official results of the talent portion of the pageant:

Winner: Miss Guyana – Lisa Punch

1st runner-up: Miss Malaysia – Brynn Lovett

2nd runner-up: Miss Jamaica – Sanneta Myrie

3rd runner-up: Miss Paraguay – Giovanna Cordeiro

4th runner-up: Miss Samoa – Latafale Auva’a

The Sports and Fitness Competition involved a shuttle run, long jump, and 100m sprint. Miss Namibia Steffi Van Wyk won and is now leading in the competition. The results of the Sports Competition are:

Winner- Miss Namibia – Steffi Van Wyk

1st Runner Up: Miss Seychelles – Linne Freminot

2nd Runner Up: Miss Guam – Aria Perez-Theisen

3rd Runner Up: Miss Kazakhstan – Regina Vandysheva

4th Runner Up: Miss Samoa – Latafale Auva’a

The top 10 contestants leading the pack are Miss Cameroon, Miss India, Miss Ecuador, Miss France, Miss Lebanon, Miss Philippines, Miss Thailand, Miss Russia, Miss Venezuela and Miss Vietnam.