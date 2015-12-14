‘The Expanse’: Photos & Discussion

The Expanse premieres on Syfy tonight. Based on a book series, some viewers may need to understand a little about the background of the show. An interactive online guide here can help. About 200 years before the show takes place, an efficient spaceship drive was invented, allowing humans to colonize Mars and the asteroid belt and some nearby moons. Humans growing up in the asteroid belt have changed over the generations, evolving under lower gravity. They're taller and lankier or they've fused their spines to look more like humans who grew up on Mars or Earth. The asteroid belt is mined for its ice, which is used for drinking water and air, which is rare out in the expanse. Fans who are familiar with the books advise that viewers should "buckle up" for some crazy episodes, as shared in this Reddit thread. (Syfy)