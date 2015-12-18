The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Ashley Partners With Neville



The Young and the Restless returns on Friday with an all-new episode. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes on a new business opportunity despite Stitch’s (Ben Carrington) disapproval while Chelsea talks to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about Billy (Burgess Jenkins).

Here’s what you need to know for the Friday, December 18, 2015 episode:

Chelsea Thinks Victoria Should Take Billy Back

Chelsea hasn’t been experiencing her own relationship bliss lately. However, that hasn’t stopped her from trying to help others. On Thursday, she told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he should have faith that his relationship to Sage (Kelly Sullivan) will work out.

On Friday, Chelsea tells Victoria that she thinks Billy deserves another chance. Her reasoning is that their love is a rare thing that’s worth fighting for. Losing a large bet and being turned down by Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are just two of the many things that have recently gone wrong for Billy. He continues his plight to rock bottom. He’s also excessively drinking.

Ashley Partners With Dr. Neville

Although Ashley thinks she’s found a “brilliant man,” Stitch advises her to steer clear of the “shady doc,” according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Despite this, Ashley still makes the decision to partner up with Dr. Neville. She thinks her experience as a chemist and his research will form a beneficial combo, reported Celeb Dirty Laundry.

The program airs Monday thru Friday at 12:30pm ET on CBS.