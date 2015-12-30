The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Billy Gets Roughed Up

The Young and the Restless returns on Thursday with an all-new installment as Billy (Burgess Jenkins) faces monetary repercussions while Stitch (Sean Carrington) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding gets postponed due to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) fainting.

Check out Heavy’s Young and the Restless spoilers page for continued updates, news and rumors.

Read on for details on Ashley’s condition and click on the “Next Page” feature at the bottom for spoilers on Billy’s beat-down.

Ashley’s Head Trauma Postpones the Wedding

Stitch was on the cusp of making Abby his wife on Wednesday when Ashley — who’s been experiencing ongoing head trauma — passed out into the aisle. Ashley — who’s been making some very drastic changes in her life — has continually put on a brave face for those closest to her. However, Wednesday’s episode indicated that her health issues can no longer be hidden.

On Thursday, Stitch rushes to Ashley’s aid, asking her if she can hear him, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

A few moments later, she’ll wake up. While Ashley continues trying to minimize the severity of her condition, Dr. Neville (Michael E. Knight) realizes that something is drastically wrong with his treatment investor. Nonetheless, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the neurologist “will come to her aid.”

Ashley then opens up to Neville about the internal stress she’s been keeping to herself. Being that his treatment had a positive effect on Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Neville may want to try his method on Ashley.