The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Abby Cancels the Wedding?

The Young and the Restless returned on Thursday for its final episode of 2016 as Stitch (Sean Carrington) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding is delayed due to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) fainting.

Here’s what you need to know about Ashley on Y&R’s Thursday, December 31, 2015 episode:

Ashley has had a lot on her plate lately with all the changes she’s been making in her life. She’s also had to be extremely supportive of her daughter, Abby, while simultaneously mourning the loss of her love, Stitch.

On Wednesday, Ashley praised her daughter Abby for the woman she’s become and presented her with an embroidered handkerchief from her grandfather, John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). John’s ghost actually showed up the last time Ashley fainted, pointing out that something wasn’t sitting well with her; a possible sign that she faked that moving on from Stitch.

The Rayburn-Newman wedding seemed to be on the right track until Ashley faints into the aisle, which brings Stitch from the altar. The situation shocked everyone, especially Abby, who notices how quick her husband-to-be was at coming to Ashley’s assistance.

Abby is no stranger to heartbreak, having experienced it numerous times before. She was on the verge of calling off the holy union until Stitch convinced her that his love for Ashley was only the result of their assumed fate in the Newman Towers fire.

The predicament may get even more complex as she continues to get closer to Dr. Neville (Michael E. Knight), who she partnered up with for a research investment. Neville was Ashley’s date at the wedding. He also made it a point to compliment her as she did to him.

Later on, Ashley agreed to becoming a part of Neville’s research, as he told her she could die if they don’t take that risk. However, she did so under the condition that her brain ailment stays between her and Neville. Contrary to speculation, Ashley continued to be supportive of Abby and Stitch’s wedding after she awoke from fainting.

