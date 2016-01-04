‘The Bachelor’ 2016 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Show On Tonight?

(ABC)

Tonight is the 2016 premiere of the show The Bachelor, featuring new star Ben Higgins. You may remember him as a cast-off from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. This season, Higgins takes on 28 women who are hoping to find love and things get crazy from the very beginning with Higgins getting a couple smooches, a set of twins, a pony, and a dental check-up? Plus, two former cast members from the series return to the show as contestants vying for Higgins’ heart. It should be an interesting season to say the least.

So, when does the show start, what channel is it on, and where can I get all the best info on the show? Read on below.

PREMIERE DATE: January 4, 2016

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

PREMIERE TIME: 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

BACHELOR LIVE AFTER SHOW TIME: 10:01 p.m. ET/PT

BACHELOR LIVE HOST & GUESTS: Host Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Fiance Shawn Booth, actress Lauren Lapkus and screenwriter Diablo Cody

THE BACHELOR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS: Click on the link to each – Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

Click here to check out episodes of The Bachelor on Amazon.

Ben Higgins – Meet The New 'Bachelor' 2016

Who Is the Winner of 'The Bachelor' 2016?

'The Bachelor' 2016 Cast: Meet Ben Higgins' Women
