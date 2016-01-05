The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Is Steffy Afraid to Lose Liam?

Romantic complications are in the air when The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Tuesday with an all-new installment. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — who’s not on the best of terms with Liam (Scott Clifton) — continues trying to right her wrongs of Ivy’s (Ashleigh Brewer) staircase fall.

Here’s what happened on B&B’s Tuesday, January 5, episode:

Steffy Reminisces on the Good Times With Liam

The riff between Liam and Steffy continues to widen, following the latter’s confrontation mishap with Ivy. Ivy ended up taking a painful fall down a staircase. In the process, she lost consciousness and suffered a mild concussion. This was a cause for concern for Liam, who became more worried about Ivy and less caring towards Steffy.

On Monday, Ivy — who got cleared by the doctor of any serious injuries — told Liam that she loved him. This further complicated matters, as Wyatt soon showed. Liam told Wyatt that her confession wasn’t his fault.

On Tuesday, Steffy flashes back to Ive falling down the Forrester home staircase and Liam giving her the third degree for not staying away from Ivy. This makes her really sad.

Quinn Wants Wyatt to Pursue Steffy

Wyatt tells Quinn he can’t believe that he’s at the hospital again. Quinn reminds him that Ivy threw him under the bus for Liam. Quinn insists that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) get closer to Steffy; saying she could use a friend. Quinn continues pushing the idea of him and Steffy belonging together. As they are talking, Liam walks in and wants to know if he walked in on something. Quinn tells Liam that he looks exhausted.

Liam confesses to Quinn that he lost his cool with Steffy and told her he was done. Quinn them smirks at Wyatt, who appears more curious.

Pamela (Alley Mills) informs Eric (John McCook) that Steffy may have been involved in Ivy’s fall.

Ivy insists Wyatt stay and talk to her, but he says that her and Liam are the ones that should be conversing; he’s glad she’s okay. Quinn tells Ivy that her presence there doesn’t mean that she forgives her for hurting Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Ivy tells Liam she has to leave for Australia today. He doesn’t think it’s a good idea, being that she hasn’t even been discharged from the hospital. Liam insists that she rest, relax and heal first. Ivy says that she doesn’t want to spend even one more night in Los Angeles; she’s got to get out of there.

Later, Steffy gets emotional while daydreaming about all of the good times with Liam. On the phone, Steffy asks Wyatt to let her know if he sees Liam. She tells him that she’s not giving up on him yet; even if it takes all night.

Eric apologizes to Ivy for things turning out the way they have. She says he’s been incredible; he’s the best. Eric says he will miss her, but respects her decision. Eric tells her that they’ll always be a place for her there.

Wyatt tells Quinn that he’s not going for Steffy and repeating his past mistakes. Quinn says it’s what’s best for him because she’s angry at seeing him get mistreated. She tells him that he can offer her his friendship.

Liam Is Knocked Out & En Route to Australia

On the plane, Liam asks Ivy to reconsider staying one last time. He informs her that he won’t be going to Australia with her. Ivy appears upset. Liam rushes to the lavatory to soak a small towel for her. In the process, he slips inside the restroom, knocking himself out.

Meanwhile, Wyatt shows up at Steffy’s. She wants to know why he came there. Wyatt says he figured that she needed a friend. Steffy tells him that she didn’t push Ivy down the stairs. Wyatt tells her that he believes her; this surprises her. She thanks Wyatt and says she just needs Liam to come home.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Monday thru Friday at 1:30pm ET on CBS.