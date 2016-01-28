‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) Spoilers: Quinn’s Childhood to Be Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful returned on Thursday with an all-new episode as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) became frustrated with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) persistence on thinking about Liam (Scott Clifton) while Katie (Heather Tom) informd Bill (Don Diamont) that she’ll do whatever’s necessary to protect her relationship with him.

Brooke Thinks Her Relationship With Katie Is Irreparable

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) looks at a photo of herself and Katie. She informs Eric (John McCook) that she should’ve known that going to Spencer Publications was tempting fate. Brooke tells him that she hurt her little sister again, and there’s no way she’d forgive her for a second time. Brooke says it’s killing her what she did. Eric says Katie will realize that Brooke was thinking about her, by not acting out with Bill. He thinks Katie just needs time to get past it.

Bill informs Katie that he’s got a very romantic evening planned for them. She tells him that she knows about him being the love of Brooke’s life. Katie says “shame on her” for ignoring the past and welcoming her to Spencer. She wants to know how Brooke could do this to Bill. Bill says he’s the one who invited her back to his company. Katie wants Brooke out of their lives now. Later, she demands that Bill call security to inform them that Brooke’s not welcome there anymore. Bill’s concerned about their fan base, since they just brought her on board. Brooke says she’ll protect what’s hers; she’ll never let Brooke have him.

Steffy May Still Be Holding Onto Hope for Liam

By the window sill, Steffy thinks back to the good times with Liam. Wyatt tries cheering Steffy up by presenting her with a gift; a brand new motorcycle. He compares the purchase to life: She must hop back on the bike whenever she falls off. Later, Wyatt gets angry with Steffy for defending Liam. He says Liam — in ways she don’t realize — tried to change her. Wayatt says he wouldn’t change “a damn thing” about Steffy. Wyatt wants her to move on. He thought that’s what they started to do with their moment at the beach.

Meanwhile, Quinn (Rena Sofer) thinks back to Liam passing out in the parking lot. She asks if he can hear her. She takes her ring off and Liam’s cross off his neck. He says he remembers who she is; his guardian angle. Quinn says she’s glad he remembers. He says he owes her. She insists that she’s the one that owes him; he’s done more for her than he could possibly know. Later, Liam says he feels like someone’s waiting on him.

The Roots of Quinn’s Deceptive Ways Will Be Revealed

Quinn — already known for her deceit — has undoubtedly taken things to the next level with Liam (Scott Clifton). Liam — who’s been experiencing symptoms from his head trauma — passed out in the Forrester Creations parking lot, only to be taken by Quinn to her Topanga Cabin. Over the past few weeks, Quinn has made it her mission to drive Steffy away from Liam and into her son Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) arms.

Making matters worse, she sent Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — who was waiting for Liam to meet her at home — two texts from Liam’s phone, indicating that he wasn’t coming. Quinn’s plot has proven successful thus far as Steffy has continued growing closer to Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Many B&B loyalists have surely wondered where all of Quinn’s hate and deception comes from. On February 8, the program will delve deep into Quinn’s childhood.

According to CBS Soaps in Depth, The Bold and the Beautiful will feature Quinn having flashbacks to her youth. These flashbacks will show fans how Quinn ended up the way she is today.

B&B has cast Regan Rundus to play Quinn in her youth. Mariah Broner will portray Quinn’s mother while Ross Brooks takes on the role of Quinn’s mother’s boyfriend.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Monday thru Friday at 1:30pm ET on CBS. Be sure to check back with Heavy for all its latest news and spoilers.