The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Nicole Sabotages Sasha’s Gig

The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Wednesday with an all-new installment as Nicole (Reign Edwards) becomes jealous of Sasha (Felisha Cooper) when she gets wind of Rick’s (Jacob Young) decision.

Read on for B&B’s Wednesday, January 13, 2016 spoilers.

Nicole Sabotages Sasha’s Modeling Gig

The relationship complications between Zende (Rome Flynn) and Nicole haven’t been at a shortage lately. Nicole isn’t only having to maintain her connection with Zende, but also overcoming her pregnancy issues. While trying to model for Zende, Nicole came down with morning sickness. In her place, Sasha stepped in to help out Zende. Zende went from a stiff photographer to loosening up, impressing Rick in the process.

Nonetheless, Sasha continues posing and flirting with Zende. However, Sasha may seek revenge against Nicole once she finds out her best friend is trying to sabotage her behind the scenes at Forrester Creations.

On Wednesday, Nicole tells Rick that she isn’t thrilled about Sasha’s modeling job. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nicole plays “the surrogate card in an effort to get Rick’s decision reversed.” This will affect Nicole’s friendship with Sasha and put Rick in a bind.

Brooke Meets Unanticipated Challenges at Spencer

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is now working at Spencer Publications, which has Katie (Heather Tom) wondering how it will impact life at the office. Katie realizes that two Logans in the same working environment may not pan out well. Meanwhile, Brooke realizes that her new job comes with unanticipated challenges.

At the same time, Brooke continues trying to ignore her romantic inclination for Bill (Don Diamont).

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Monday thru Friday at 1:30pm ET on CBS. Be sure to check back with Heavy for all its latest news and spoilers.