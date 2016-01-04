The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Will Sandy Target Sage’s Emotions?

The Young and the Restless returned on Monday as the aftermath of Billy’s (Burgess Jenkins) beating was revealed.

Billy Is Comatose

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets emotional near Billy’s hospital bed. Jill (Jess Walton) doesn’t like that everyone is talking as if Billy has already died; such as the doctors and Jack (Peter Bergman). Jill yells at a comatose Billy to wake up and prove everyone wrong.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) blames Jack for letting things get this way by hanging Billy out to dry with Victoria. She acknowledges that Billy isn’t perfect, but at least he doesn’t hesitate to admit it; unlike some of them. Phyllis argues that Billy he only made one bet; to make himself worthy of her and Jack. Phyllis says if it ends in a bad way, the two of them are what pushed it there. Victoria calls Phyllis a liar. Meanwhile, Victoria says she’s sick of making herself the bad guy. She declares that Billy did this to himself. Victoria wishes that Billy can be there again and show her how much he loves her.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asks Victor (Eric Braeden) if it’s too much to show a little support for Victoria. Nikki wants to know from Victor how he can be so cold. Victor says that Billy is to blame for his prior actions. Victor continues, saying that “the bastard” tried to destroy both of their legacies. Victor then informs Nikki that a bookie beat the crap out of him.

Marisa Covers Up for Noah

Paul (Doug Davidson) interviews Marisa (Sofia Pernas) over what she witnessed. He wants to find the driver who did this to Billy. Marisa flashes back to seeing Billy on the ground and Noah (Robert Adamson) driving off. Marisa says she didn’t see, or hear anything at all and that it was dark. Paul says Billy deserves justice. Marisa still insists that she has nothing to say.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asks Kevin (Greg Rikaart) if he’s still thinking about Billy. Kevin states that he is, but he’s also not trying to avoid Mariah after their kiss. Kevin is also concerned about others getting wind of his deal with Billy.

Mariah plays dumb and asks Noah if he heard about what happened to Billy. He says he missed out on ir because he left the Newman party early. Noah says that he wishes he stuck around to see who hurt Billy. Kevin — Mariah tries to lie — reveals to Noah that Billy was trying to buy into their deal. Noah says that the person who hit Billy with the car is to blame. To Mariah’s dismay, Marisa appears and approaches Noah after they leave.

Meanwhile, Mariah informs Paul — while with Kevin — that Marisa isn’t a reliable source. Kevin tells Paul that the only thing he’s aware of was that Billy needed money. Mariah interjects, saying that Kevin is basing this on Billy’s gambling habit. Paul tells Kevin that he needs to tell him everything he knows.

Marisa tells Noah that she saw the driver that struck Billy. Noah wonders why she didn’t just tell the police. Marisa says she didn’t say anything because he was the driver. Noah freaks out — not aware of what he did — saying it was an accident and he must report it. Marisa insists that Noah look at the consequences and not go to prison. She opens up, saying that she doesn’t want to lose him. Noah says that it’s not in him to lie. Later, Noah shows up at the hospital as Marisa tries to stop him. Billy’s heart monitor goes off. Jill approaches the room as Billy’s getting worked on.

Under his breath, Neville tells himself that the hospital is going to kill Billy. Meanwhile, Victor tells Noah not to say anything about what he did.

Dr. Neville (Michael E. Knight) insists that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) call Abby (Melissa Ordway). However, she’ rather not ruin her daughter and Stitch’s honeymoon. After Neville persists on why it’s a good idea, Ashley finally calls Abby and informs her about Billy. But she tells her that Billy is stable. Stitch (Sean Carrington) — who doesn’t buy it — later calls Dr. Shelby (Terrell Tilford) and gets a more accurate prognosis.

Stitch Realizes That Ashley Lied About Billy’s Injuries

Earlier, Abby and Stitch are in bed happily enjoying their honeymoon. They agree they are in paradise together. Abby may be stingy with her fruit, but she says she’ll share everything else with him. Stitch mulls over vacation activity pamphlets. Abby is distracted and Stitch says he is too; he’s concerned Billy’s condition is worse than Ashley made it to be. Stitch calls the hospital. Dr. Shelby informs them that he’s in a coma and there’s pressure on his brain. At the hospital, Shelby informs Jill that Neville — who showed up a short while earlier — played Frankenstein to Hilary (Mishael Morgan). He’s kicked out. Ashley is upset about it.

Victor shows up and Jill wants to know what he’s doing there. Jill tells him not to go dancing on Billy’s grave. Victoria insists that Victor should be there because he’s the grandfather of her children. Victor consoles Victoria. After the hug, she tells Victor that him being there is making it harder on the Abbotts. Victor says he don’t give a damn because he wants to be there for her.

Dr. Anderson Has a Plan B for Getting Revenge on Nick

As many The Young and the Restless fans anticipated, Dr. Sandy Anderson (Elizabeth Bogush) will move forward with her plot against Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Sandy is hell-bent on getting revenge on Nick for a teen diving incident that cost her his child. Making matters worse, the accident also costed her the ability to get pregnant. Up until this point, Nick has had no idea that Sandy is from his past. Over the past few weeks, she’s continually tried to form a wedge between him and Sage (Kelly Sullivan), who’s been rekindling her love with him. After Sage decided to move out and Nick repeatedly failed at getting her to come home, she’s now starting to come around. Nick recently moved into the penthouse with her.

Recently, Sandy — after hearing that Nick reconnected with Sage — instructed him to steer clear of her, or Sage could end up being one of her patients. However, if the past is any indication, this won’t stop Nick from rebuilding the romance with Sage.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sandy may prey on Sage’s emotional vulnerability over losing Christian, who’s currently being passed off as Sully. To accomplish this, Sandy may encourage Sage to lean on Adam (Justin Hartley), knowing that the two share a close bond. The site also stated that Sharon (Sharon Case) will get Sully medically tested and learn that the baby “shares no DNA” with her.

Be sure to stay up to date with Heavy on Young and the Restless spoilers. The program airs Monday thru Friday from 12:30pm ET to 1:30pm ET on CBS.