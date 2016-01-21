The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Billy Remembers Noah’s Car

The Young and the Restless returns on Friday with an all-new episode as Paul (Doug Davidson) informs Dylan (Steve Burton) of what Victor’s (Eric Braeden) capable of. Also, Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he recalls the vehicle that hit him.

Check out Heavy’s Young and the Restless spoilers page for continued updates, news and rumors.

Read on for Y&R’s Friday, January 22, 2016 spoilers.

Paul Warns Dylan Not to Underestimate Victor

Paul and Dylan — a newly appointed detective at the Genoa City PD — continue to uncover more details in Billy’s investigation. Seeing how Dylan — who has a military background — was able to work the case, Paul offered him a badge for his efforts. Although Sharon (Sharon Case) isn’t a fan of her husband’s new career, he took the opportunity nonetheless.

Victor has been negotiating with the kidnappers — who appear to be Natalie’s (Mara McCaffrey) jaded investors — for Adam’s (Justin Hartley) release. Natalie unsuccessfully offered to work with Victor and finish the cyber project. However, he let Marisa (Sofia Pernas) free and took her — knowing she was “the girl” mentioned in the ransom email — instead. On Thursday, Dylan’s comradery with Paul took a turn for the worse when Paul got upset with him for going along with Victor’s demands.

On Friday, Paul has a deeper discussion with Dylan, warning him of what they are up against, especially since Adam’s life is in jeopardy.

“I know Victor Newman. When somebody threatens his family, he becomes judge, jury, and executioner.”

While Dylan knows Victor well enough, he may be underestimating his calculating abilities.

Billy Confirms to Victoria That He Remembers the Car That Hit Him

Meanwhile, Billy — although still hospitalized — continues making a miraculous recovery, as Victoria announced that he’ll be moving back home once he gets out. Billy also addressed the situation pertaining to Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) cyber project. While he was sickened to hear that Kevin went with Victor as an investor, he said he understood. Regardless, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) informed him that Victor backed out.

On Friday, Jack (Peter Bergman) talks to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) about Billy’s status.

“Billy’s in a very good place.”

To Jack and Phyllis’s surprise, Kevin begs to differ.

“Not anymore.”

Meanwhile, Billy informs Victoria that he recalls the details of the car that backed over him in the Newman Towers parking garage.

“The car, the one that hit me. I remember.”

Be sure to stay up to date with Heavy on Young and the Restless spoilers. The program airs Monday thru Friday from 12:30pm ET to 1:30pm ET on CBS.