The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Are Ashley & Neville Together?

The Young and the Restless returns on Wednesday with a brand new episode as the circumstances surrounding Billy’s (Burgess Jenkins) hospitalization continues to unfold. Also, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is questioned about her relationship with Dr. Neville (Michael E. Knight)

Here’s what you need to know for Y&R’s Wednesday, January 6, 2016 episode:

Abby Notices Ashley’s Closeness to Neville

Just returning from their honeymoon, Stitch (Sean Carrington) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) couldn’t be any closer. Friday’s episode saw the new Mr. and Mrs. Rayburn making love and eating fruit, amongst other activities. However, once they learned about the severity of Billy’s injuries, the two flew back to Genoa City.

While they were gone, Dr. Neville’s business relationship with Ashley began to take on a whole new meeting when the former expressed his concerns about her own health issues. Unbeknownst to anyone else, Ashley is still suffering from complications of her brain aneurysm. Due to this, Neville has agreed to try his treatment on Ashley.

On Wednesday’s episode, Abby notices a difference in the way Neville and Ashley are acting around one another.

“Seems like you two are getting pretty close.”

However, Ashley plays her connection to Nevill aloof.

“I suppose.”

Ashley and Neville’s relationship concerns Stitch, who’s well aware of the latter’s prior shadiness.

Neville Tries Convincing Victoria to Let Him Try Treating Billy

After several recent screw-ups, Victoria seemed to become indifferent towards Billy’s promises. After all, she’s seem her husband fall short of expectations on numerous occasions. Now that he’s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Victoria is beginning to change her tune. Tuesday’s installment saw her in hysterics over his hospital bed. She even said that her and the kids could be a happy family with him again.

On Wednesday, Victoria becomes curious about Neville’s unorthodox treatment methods. However, Dr. Shelby (Terrell Tilford) and the hospital won’t buy into it.

“Billy is the perfect candidate for my protocol.”

Still uneasy over the treatment, Victoria seeks reassurance from Neville.

“Do you think this method would work?”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Neville’s generosity serves to “warm Ashley’s heart.”

Paul’s Investigation On Who Ran Over Billy Intensifies

Meanwhile Paul (Doug Davidson) continues investigating what happened to Billy. Although Kevin (Greg Rikaart) wants revenge for Billy’s injuries, he’s more concerned about the discovery of his cyber project. Being that Billy was seeking to invest in it. On Wednesday’s episode, Paul — who works with Kevin — ponders Billy’s monetary motivations Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

“Why would Billy place such a huge bet? Why would it be so important for him to win big? Why now?

While doing so, Kevin and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) overhear him through a door crack. Mariah isn’t exactly innocent herself, as she was the one that convinced Kevin to let Billy redeem himself.

