Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While actress Brie Larson continues on with her successful acting career, it’s the man in her life that has piqued the curiosity of her many admirers. Alex Greenwald — actor, record producer and Phantom Planet musician — has Larson weak in the knees and rightfully so. The 36-year-old multi-talent not only pens a lot of today’s biggest songs but he also could be seen in several notable movies such as Donnie Darko and Bad News Bears.

Here’s what you need to know:

1.Brie Larson Is in Love With Him

Shortly after nabbing the Best Actress Award at the Independent Spirit Awards for her part in Room, Larson ended her winning speech into a declaration of love for Greenwald.

“To my incredible boyfriend Alex. Thank you. I love you!”

After Larson spoke those three magic words — which she’s done before for him on stage, he said them back. Aside from thanking her boyfriend, Larson also gave a shout-out to her parents. In the process, she acknowledged the passion she had for independent films.

“Thank you to my parents for supporting me through everything, even sometimes financially, because we know, independent films don’t pay.”

2. He’s Modeled & Appeared in Movies

Greenwald isn’t just known for showing off his voice but also his appearance. He’s a former model for the Gap clothing band. In Gap’s 1999 “Mellow Yellow” commercial — shown above — Greenwald appeared alongside several of today’s biggest talents in Jason Thompson (The Young and the Restless), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Monet Mazur (40 Days and 40 Nights).

Greenwald also donned a role in the Jake Gyllenhaalstarring drama, Donnie Darko. In it, he played sociopathic bully, Seth Devin.

3.His Band Played the Theme Song for the TV Series ‘The OC’

From 2003 to 2007, Fox’s teen drama series, The OC was a pop culture phenomenon. It revolved around the Cohens, an upperclass family, who made the decision to adopt Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a troubled teen from Chino Hills. Up until the show’s demise in 2007 for low ratings, it was widely praised by critics. An online petition was started that received 700,000 signatures.

Nonetheless, to this day, many of its fans still remember the main riff to its theme song, “California,” which was produced by Greenwald’s band, Phantom Planet. Interesting to note, The OC has been broadcast in over 50 countries.

4.His Mother Built Him an Instrument When He Was Just a Toddler

A post shared by Alex Greenwald (@alexandergreenwald) on Dec 11, 2015 at 2:03pm PST

When Greenwald was a child, his mother put together a harpischord from a kit. At first, he was wondering why his mother was spending a significant amount of time away from him. However, Greenwald soon came to the conclusion that she must be onto something “extremely special.”

Instead of hanging out with his eighth and ninth grade peers, he made the decision to go home and play his guitar.

Greenwald spoke to Liquisearch about how his multi-faceted mother has positively impacted his life and career.

“Music has always been a part of my life. My mom is a guitar teacher and an abstract painter – an all-around artist and wonderful woman. I would listen to records with her and take guitar lessons from her. Music has been an appendage almost. It speaks my language.”

5.He Used to be a Musician in JJAMZ

Greenwald used to be a band member in JJAMZ, a group that consisted of Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley/Conor Oberst), James Valentine (Maroon 5), Z Berg (The Like) and Michael Runion (solo artist). The group’s name is an acronym that takes the first letter of each member’s name. The band’s inception took place during karaoke night at Guy’s in Hollywood. Due to Valentine’s Maroon 5 obligations, he “can’t be fully involved,” as seen in his Instagram post above.