Eddie Redmayne Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars, Eddie Redmayne has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2016 Oscars. With high profile roles in films such as The Theory of Everything, Les Miserables and The Danish Girl, the English actor has now reached mainstream status.

Redmayne, 34, has also made a name for himself in modeling and theatre as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Wife Has Been a PR Executive in Finance

Exclusive: Eddie Redmayne is married! Details on his wedding to Hannah Bagshawe: http://t.co/1lbPPCzajr pic.twitter.com/o7Vb0JqZiv — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 15, 2014

Redmayne began dating his wife — Hannah Bagshawe — in 2012 and the two got married on December 15, 2014. Bagshawe, 33, worked with Mergermarket as the company’s Global Head of PR for nearly five years, according to PR Newser on December 15, 2014. The company provides consumers with analysis and intelligence for the M&A sector. Bagshawe then reportedly worked as an associate at Finsbury for roughly a year between 2011 and 2012.

On January 10, 2016 at the 73rd annual Golden Globes, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child.

On January 26, Redmayne admitted to E! Online that he and his wife still take care of their own chores.

“There was a moment yesterday where I was in rehearsal and my wife was calling me because our dishwasher broke down. So in the process of trying to focus on my craft, I was dealing with the blocked pipes.”

2.He Modeled With Cara Delevingne & Alex Pettyfer for Burberry

Before he began acting full-time, Redmayne modeled for Burberry with two notable celebrities: Paper Towns’ Cara Delevingne and Magic Mike’s Alex Pettyfer

After working with Pettyfer — as shown above — for Burberry in 2008, the actor returned to pose with Delevingne for the British fashion house’s spring/summer 2012 campaign.

On March 7, 2012, Redmayne — shown above in a behind-the-scenes video with Delevingne — dished to Vogue UK about his experience collaborating with Delevingne and Burberry CEO, Christopher Bailey.

“I have worked with Burberry before and it’s always a fantastic experience. Christopher [Bailey] wanted something playful from the shoot and so Cara and I had a genius couple of days fooling around. Hopefully the enjoyment we had is relected in the campaign.”

3.He & His Wife Own a Home in the British Capital

In October 2015, Redmayne and Bagshawe were reportedly “seen peering in the window of an estate agent in Primrose Hill, North London, before heading to view a house,” according to Daily Mail.

In March 2015, the site reported that Redmayne “returned to his home in the British capital,” indicating that they ended up purchasing a dwelling.

While acting on Broadway for Red, Redmayne resided in East Village, New York “in a great little flat by Astor Place,” according to Interview on September 15, 2011. The actor stated that he once had a “romantic dream about living in New York at some point.” Although he was living out of a suitcase, Redmayne also said that he lived near River Thames by the South Bank.

4.He Went to a College With Prince William That’s Associated With Stephen Hawking

A Cambridge education is also on Redmayne’s resume, as well as his wife’s. More specifically, the actor studied history of art for three years at the upperclass Eton College — an independent English boys’ boarding school. However, his time spent there pales in comparison to the real-life version of The Theory of Everything character he played, Stephen Hawking.

According to Daily Mail on January 2, 2015, Hawking has an over 50-year association with Eton College. Redmayne elaborated on it.

“I’d known a little about Stephen before I got the role, but I spent six months reading everything I could about him and watching every video I could find. I read his book. A Brief History of Time, and some of his weightier theories, although I had to have a physics teacher explain them to me. Coincidentally, he was one of Stephen’s former students. By the end, Stephen had become an idol to me because he is quite an extraordinary man.”

While at Eton, he went to school with royalty; Prince William. The two were on the same rugby team and belonged to The Eton Society, an exclusive group of students known as “Pop.” By Redmayne’s admission, he and the Duke of Cambridge haven’t spoken in quite some time.

Redmayne told the site that he sympathized for the Prince because everyone would always want to tackle him.

“We were on the same Colts B team in 1997. I always felt slightly sorry for Will because everyone wanted to tackle the future King of England. He took all the hits.”

Despite Redmayne’s riches and growing box office appeal, he still remained modest about himself.

“I’m pretty sure Will was more intimidating than I was. I don’t think I intimidated anyone in life. I haven’t seen him since school, but he was a lovely man.”

5.He’s Reportedly Made Well Under $500K for Each of His Last 5 Movies

From 2012 to 2015, Redmayne’s highest paid film was reportedly Danish Girl (2014) at an estimated $350,000, according to Net Worth Celebrities. He reportedly made the following salaries for the below-mentioned productions:

Birdsong (2012): $173,913

Les Miserables (2012): $205,128

The Theory of Everything (2014): $250,000

Jupiter Ascending (2015): $228,571