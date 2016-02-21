‘Friends’ Reunion Show Air Date 2016: What Time & Channel It’s On?

Everyone is looking forward to see a reunion of their favorite Friends characters (Matthew Perry reportedly appears in a pre-taped segment as he had a work commitment) airing on NBC tonight from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT. But, the actual reunion show is focusing on director James Burrows who worked on the show, among many other big shows. The show is titled Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows and the official synopsis of what to expect reads:

The casts of several of the most iconic comedy series of all time will be participating in NBC’s special “Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows.” Burrows is recognized as TV’s most accomplished comedy director. Burrows made his TV sitcom directing debut with a 1974 episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He is probably best known for his work on “Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Will & Grace,” which collectively earned him 10 Emmy Awards and four DGA Awards. He directed the pilots for all four series as well as for such other long-running comedies as “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” The Feb. 21 special will celebrate Burrows’ 1,000th episode with his new NBC comedy “Crowded,” in which he also serves as an executive producer.

So, in addition to the cast of Friends, who else can we expect to see?

Cheers — Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Bebe Neuwirth, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt (Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson in pre-taped segments)

Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer (Matthew Perry in pre-taped segment)

Frasier — Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce (Kelsey Grammer in pre-taped segment)

Will & Grace — Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally

Taxi — Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Judd Hirsch, Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd

The Big Bang Theory — Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons

Wings — Tony Shalhoub, Steven Weber

Mike & Molly — Billy Gardell, Melissa McCarthy, Katy Mixon, Nyambi Nyambi, Reno Wilson

Two and a Half Men — Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen

Crowded — Carlease Burke, Stacy Keach, Carrie Preston, Mia Serafino, Patrick Warburton

Many additional celebrities were in attendance to the big event as well.

To watch the show on NBC, check your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area if you do not know it. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here.

