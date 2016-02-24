‘General Hospital’ (GH) Spoilers: Sonny Threatens Dixon

General Hospital returned on Wednesday with an all-new episode as the situation at the church was bleak as Maxie (Kirsten Storms) remained helpless while trying to help a wounded Nathan (Ryan Paevey), who was bleeding profusely. Meanwhile, Kiki (Hayley Erin) was also in bad condition and bleeding at the pier while Ava (Maura West) mistakenly thought she was okay. Also, a wheelchair-bound Sonny (Maurice Benard) stood up for the Davis girls against Dixon (Troy Ruptash).

Read on for more of GH’s Wednesday, February 24, 2016 spoilers. The trailer for the upcoming episode can be viewed above.

Sonny Stood Up for The Davis Girls Against Dixon

As Nathan lies across the church floor, Maxie is having regrets over not letting him bring his gun. Nathan and Kiki’s bad condition aside, Lulu (Emme Rylan) isn’t doing so well either as she drowns by the peer. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) continues trying to locate her.

Meanwhile, GH’s newest big baddie, Dixon can’t make up his mind on who to aim his gun at. However, the hostage situation goes from bad to worse when he decides to point it at the Davis girls.

During the tense situation, Sonny continues playing possum in his wheelchair but not without spewing out some some bold words for Dixon.

“You hurt one of those girls, you’re a dead man.”

Meanwhile, Maxie continues trying to help Nathan, who’s on the floor and bleeding.

“I can’t stop the bleeding. I need help.”

Later, Ava — who’s not exactly a stranger to Dixon — offers herself up as a hostage to him. She undoubtedly has the money and contacts to assist him.

Devane (Finola Hughes) informs Paul that the entire situation is a disaster while Morgan (Bryan Craig) worsens his predicament at the police department. When Morgan gets angry, Michael (Chad Duell) attempts to stop him before he announces his crimes.

General Hospital airs Monday thru Friday on ABC from 2:00pm ET to 3:00pm ET on CBS.