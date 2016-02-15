‘General Hospital’ (GH) Spoilers: Nikolas Left With Nothing From Helena’s Will?

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Helena’s (Constance Towers) will may lead to money trouble for Nikolas (Tyler Christopher). An unknown Cassadine family member just may be the reason for this.

Read on for GH’s Monday, February 15, 2016 spoilers.

Hayden’s Love for Nikolas Compared to the Cassadine Lifestyle May Be Tested

In the past, Nikolas never brought up any worries when it came to Helena’s will being read. As the oldest male Cassadine, he stated that he should be getting everything. However, Nikolas did mention to Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Laura (Genie Francis) that Helena likely had little money left as the results of her ways.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, stated that there will be “a surprise guest at the reading of the will” and “Nikolas might face money struggles like he’s never known at some point in the future.”

The surprise guest mentioned could turn out to be a Cassadine family member that’s older than Nikolas, according to the site. Furthermore, the mystery Cassadine member could be put in charge of whatever money Helena has left. If Nikolas were second in line, he’d have to listen to the older Cassadine being speculated.

The respective storyline would undoubtedly test Hayden and Nik’s relationship as the latter would have nothing to gain if the former wound up without anything.

Does love have no boundaries for Hayden, or will she not be willing to sacrifice the perks of the standard Cassadine lifestyle for Nik? Stay tuned.

