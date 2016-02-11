‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 2016 Winter Premiere & Season 12 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 12

The first episode of the Grey’s Anatomy winter premiere for season 12 is episode 9, titled “The Sound of Silence” and Denzel Washington actually directs it. So, in episode 9, character Meredith is savagely attacked by a patient and actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith, opened up to Cosmopolitan about what makes this believable after such a dramatic first half of the season. Pompeo explained:

I was skeptical when they told me that something else catastrophic was going to happen to Meredith. I said, “Well, how is the audience going to respond to that? And how do I tell that story truthfully, being that I’ve just played the story of losing my husband?” But the fact that Denzel [Washington] stepped in makes everything OK. It gives everything a justification, because he’s such a creative genius that he can get away with anything … I can’t say enough about how he inspired me. I certainly gave it more than I usually do for him. I really wanted to inspire him and make him grateful that he came to work with us. I didn’t want him leaving here saying, “Why did I go and do that?”

Pompeo also talked about the aftermath of her character’s attack and how Meredith starts dating again. Pompeo revealed:

So, after the attack, she goes into therapy, which is an idea that Shonda and I discussed. And then in therapy, she starts exploring what it means to be alone, and [how] she’s never alone, and how alone does she want to be? Everyone else thinks it’s time for Meredith to move on and start dating again. And so Meredith has to explore that opportunity of, “OK, what does dating again look like, and how do you do that?” We’re moving toward Meredith dating again, so everyone has to get ready for it.

So, now let’s get back a bit to the winter premiere … After Meredith is attacked, it is nemesis Penny who finds her. In case you forgot, it was Penny who made a fatal mistake when caring for Derek last season, which resulted in his death. So, Meredith is not too fond of her. This may open up a whole new world for Meredith and Penny.