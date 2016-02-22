Sonny James Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Legendary country singer Sonny James has died at the age of 87 in Tennessee, his official website reports.

James had a streak of 16 consecutive No. 1 singles over a five-year period, a feat never accomplished before that or since, his website says.

Known as “The Southern Gentleman,” he was born James Hugh Loden in Alabama. He is survived by his wife, Doris Loden.

1. His Music Career Began When He Performed With His Family as a Child

James Loden, known as Sonny James, was born in Hackleburg, Alabama, on May 1, 1928.

According to The Tennessean, he began performing with his family when he was just 3, playing a handmade mandolin. He later learned to play the guitar and fiddle, and was a fiddle champion as a teen.

The family would perform on local radio stations and in schoolhouses around the South.

He served in the Alabama National Guard and was sent to Korea in 1950, where he began to write songs. After leaving the Army, James moved to Nashville and began to pursue a career in music.

“He was the ultimate gentleman,” friend and fellow musician Gary Robble told the newspaper. “He knew a lot of people, but when you were talking to him, the only person he knew was you.”

2. His Breakthrough Song Was ‘Young Love’ in 1957

One of Country's classy stars! Sonny James has died..Young Love.16 consecutive number ones pic.twitter.com/QJ0ZNCxHWg — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) February 22, 2016

Sonny James began recording music in 1952 and his breakthrough song, “Young Love,” came in 1957, according to his website.

He soon began a record streak.

“According to Billboard statistics, for almost 20 years (1960-1979) Sonny James spent more time in the Number One chart position than any other artist in country music — a total of 57 weeks, including a 5 year period of 16 Consecutive #1 Singles, a feat never accomplished before or since by any solo artist in Country Music, Pop or Rock ‘n Roll,” his website explains. “If incorporating the same criteria used today for determining #1 singles, James would have had an unbelievable 25 number ones in a row.”

According to Country Weekly, his No. 1 songs during the streak were:

“Need You” – 1967

“I’ll Never Find Another You” – 1967

“It’s The Little Things” – 1967

“A World Of Our Own” – 1968

“Heaven Says Hello” – 1968

“Born To Be With You” – 1968

“Only the Lonely” – 1969

“Running Bear” – 1969

“Since I Met You, Baby” – 1969

“It’s Just a Matter of Time” – 1970

“My Love” – 1970

“Don’t Keep Me Hangin’ On” – 1970

“Endlessly” – 1970

“Empty Arms” – 1971

“Bright Lights, Big City” – 1971

“Here Comes Honey Again” – 1971

James often appeared on TV, including The Ozark Jubilee on ABC and the Ed Sullivan Show. He was the host of the first Country Music Association Awards show in 1967.

“I always tried to do material that fit me,” James told Country Weekly. “We’d do a variety of material – ballads, up-tempo and even bluesy songs – but I stayed the same. I tried to give the fans the kind of songs they had come to expect. I think that was the reason I had such success.”

3. He Was Also a Producer & Worked on Marie Osmond’s First 3 Albums

James also worked as a producer, according to his website.

He produced the first three albums for Marie Osmond.

“‘Paper Roses’ was the first song James’ recorded of Marie, and also her first single release. The single was released in August 1973. MGM promoted the single first to country radio, and received a favorable reaction to the song from radio stations and disc jockeys. Soon the song became a hit for Osmond, going all the way to #1 on the country charts. Before long, the song crossed over to pop radio as well, becoming a #5 Pop and #1 Easy Listening singles hit in the US as well as receiving similar success internationally,” his website says.

4. He Retired in Nashville With His Wife, Doris, in 1984

Sonny James retired from the music industry in 1984 with his wife, Doris Shrode. He and his wife married in 1957 in Texas.

According to The Tennessean, he was an avid fisherman and spent much of his retirement on the lake.

5. He Was Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006

Sonny James was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

“I just more or less went about my career,” he said on the day of the Hall of Fame induction announcement, according to The Tennessean. “To me the friends I’ve made over the years actually meant as much to me as the Hall of Fame. I’m very appreciative, and I value what the Hall of Fame is doing for so many artists.”

He has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.