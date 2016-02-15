‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) Spoilers: Does Katie Really Trust Brooke Again?

The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Tuesday with an all-new episode as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants Katie’s (Heather Tom’s) trust back while Rick (Jacob Young) tries to make sense of the former’s love for Bill (Don Diamont) with Eric (John McCook).

Katie’s Not Ready to Fully Bury the Hatchet With Brooke Just Yet

Brooke’s persistence on forgiveness from Katie took a large step in the right direction when Katie accepted her invitation for dinner. Katie — accompanied by Bill — had dinner and drinks there. Katie said that although it will take time, she’ll willing to give her relationship with her sister another chance. However, the situation became a little tense when Katie voluntarily went through some old photo albums and stumbled upon old pictures of Bill and her sister.

Betrayal can push a sister over the edge this week. Don't miss a moment! https://t.co/cNPz0MDThR #BoldAndBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TbKJ7Pnl0G — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2016

On Tuesday, Brooke — feeling the tension rising after Katie viewed the photos — pushed for Katie to fully trust her again.

“I want you to be able to trust me again.”

In response, Katie gets the point across that she’ll need time to get over Brooke’s love confession to Bill.

“Yeah well that might take a minute sweetheart.”

Meanwhile, Rick spoke to Eric about how Brooke’s been living her life lately.

“You know, it’s like she put her entire life on hold for Bill.”

Unbeknownst to Katie, Bill acknowledged his feelings for Brooke in the recent past. In Tuesday’s episode, he’ll reiterate to Katie that he’s fully committed to their relationship.

“There is nothing, nothing that’s going to destroy our marriage.”

Later, Thomas — who says he’s turned a new leaf from his days as a womanizer — continues being remorseful to Caroline. Evidently, he’s been spending a good portion of his time in the office chatting with Caroline. He even got to feels the baby’s kick. On Tuesday, he’ll give her his word that he’ll keep that baby’s sex a secret.

“You don’t have to worry about me telling anyone it’s a boy. That is for you and the father to announce.”

Prior spoilers from February 5 indicated that “That’s his little boy or girl.”

A trip to the emergency room leaves Caroline with some new information! https://t.co/RPZBV8pqQG #BoldAndBeautiful pic.twitter.com/m4UmX8hwS5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 12, 2016

The program airs Monday thru Friday from 1:30pm ET to 2:00pm ET on CBS.