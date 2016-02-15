‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) Spoilers: Does Katie Really Trust Brooke Again?

The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Tuesday with an all-new episode as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants Katie’s (Heather Tom’s) trust back while Rick (Jacob Young) tries to make sense of the former’s love for Bill (Don Diamont) with Eric (John McCook).

Read on for B&B’s Tuesday, February 16, 2016 spoilers and be sure to check back for after-show recaps.

Katie’s Not Ready to Fully Bury the Hatchet With Brooke Just Yet

Pictured from left to right in Tuesday’s B&B episode, Katie and Brooke as they continue trying to patch things up after the latter professed her love for Bill. (CBS Screenshot)

Brooke’s persistence on forgiveness from Katie took a large step in the right direction when Katie accepted her invitation for dinner. Katie — accompanied by Bill — had dinner and drinks there. Katie said that although it will take time, she’ll willing to give her relationship with her sister another chance. However, the situation became a little tense when Katie voluntarily went through some old photo albums and stumbled upon old pictures of Bill and her sister.

On Tuesday, Brooke — feeling the tension rising after Katie viewed the photos — pushed for Katie to fully trust her again.

“I want you to be able to trust me again.”

In response, Katie gets the point across that she’ll need time to get over Brooke’s love confession to Bill.

“Yeah well that might take a minute sweetheart.”

Pictured left to right in Tuesday’s B&B episode, Rick and Eric as they discuss Brooke’s feelings for Bill. (CBS Screenshot)

Meanwhile, Rick spoke to Eric about how Brooke’s been living her life lately.

“You know, it’s like she put her entire life on hold for Bill.”

Unbeknownst to Katie, Bill acknowledged his feelings for Brooke in the recent past. In Tuesday’s episode, he’ll reiterate to Katie that he’s fully committed to their relationship.

“There is nothing, nothing that’s going to destroy our marriage.”

Caroline — pictured in Tuesday’s B&B episode — continues bonding with Thomas, who’s rumored to be her baby’s biological father. (CBS Screenshot)

Later, Thomas — who says he’s turned a new leaf from his days as a womanizer — continues being remorseful to Caroline. Evidently, he’s been spending a good portion of his time in the office chatting with Caroline. He even got to feels the baby’s kick. On Tuesday, he’ll give her his word that he’ll keep that baby’s sex a secret.

“You don’t have to worry about me telling anyone it’s a boy. That is for you and the father to announce.”

Prior spoilers from February 5 indicated that “That’s his little boy or girl.”

Be sure to stay up to date with Heavy on Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. The program airs Monday thru Friday from 1:30pm ET to 2:00pm ET on CBS.

1 Comment

Barbara

I think that Katie and Brook should be close to one another and bill and Katie should stay together and Brook should be with the new guy and steffy should stay with whatt ànd Liam should be with hope you should really bring hope back and stop all the back and forth,

