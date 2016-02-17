‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Acknowledges Katie’s Insecurities

The Bold and the Beautiful returned on Wednesday with an all-new episode as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talked about Katie’s (Heather Tom) insecurities with Bridget (Ashley Jones) while Katie continued confiding in Bill (Don Diamont).

Check out Heavy’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers page for continued updates, news and rumors.

Read on for B&B’s Wednesday, February 17, 2016 recap. The trailer for the episode can be watched above.

Brooke Said That She Won’t Act on Her Love for Bill

Just when the sticky situation between Brooke and her sister Katie seemed to be squashed, Katie’s concerns flared up once again. After accepting a dinner invite from Brooke, Katie — with Bill there as well — took it upon herself to locate Brooke’s old photo albums.

In the process, she stumbled upon old pictures of Brooke and Bill.

Although Katie didn’t lash out at Brooke, she — as seen in the below photo — couldn’t help herself from venting about their hurtful past.

On Wednesday, Brooke talks to Bridget about the dynamic between herself and her sister.

“I would never interfere in his relationship with Katie, or their family.”

In response, Bridget wants to know if her mother and aunt have officially buried the hatchet.

“So she’s okay now? She’s happy?”

However, Brooke — although adamant about gaining Katie’s trust back — has no qualms about acknowledging her sister’s sensitivity.

“I’m a little worried about her. When she overheard me say those things to Bill, insecurities came out.”

Brooke confides in Bridget about her feelings for Bill. Watch it here: https://t.co/9YkWqlRdEj #BoldAndBeautiful pic.twitter.com/GCLDGly08P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 17, 2016

Katie Insisted to Bill That She’s Over Brooke’s Mistake

Meanwhile, Katie addresses the situation with Brooke to Bill, who’s undoubtedly concerned about the amount of energy she’s wasting with her ill will towards Brooke. Katie tells Bill that she’s put the past behind her.

“If something was wrong you’d be the first person I would tell.”

Is Katie really willing to turn a new leaf with Brooke, or was her sister’s love confession to Bill too much for her to ever truly forgive? Stay tuned.

Be sure to stay up to date with Heavy on Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. The program airs Monday thru Friday from 1:30pm ET to 2:00pm ET on CBS.