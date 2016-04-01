‘American Idol’ 2016 Top 3 Contestants

"American Idol" 2016 Top 3
Who got eliminated on tonight's episode of American Idol? Unfortunately, we said goodbye to fan favorite MacKenzie Bourg, which means that the top 3 contestants have been chosen. Click through our gallery to see the final three contestants taking the legendary show into its two-part series finale. (FOX)
30 Comments
I don’t understand the Trent and Laporsha love-fest. They both have okay voices, but neither is as talented as Mackenzie — America got it wrong this week!! The final two should have been Mackenzie and Dalton — let’s hope that at least Dalton gets there!!
Agreed
I love u Dalton u betta win!!!!!!!
I agree I Love them two♥♡♥♡♥
I hope dalto wins too
Go Dalton!!❤️Omg thank goodness Dalton made it through I would have died if he didn’t!
wow nice show
Best show i ever saw