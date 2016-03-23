‘Arrow’ Season 4: Episode 16 Spoilers

Our shipper hearts absolutely cannot stand this. We just want Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) to be happy? Why can't they just be happy? Because trust us, after weeks of waiting for a new episode of Arrow, #Olicty is pretty darn far from happy; no matter what the pictures show. In fact, in tonight's new episode of The CW hit, titled "Broken Hearts," the apparent nuptials are all an act. Yup, that's right. This is just a trap to take down a new villain. You hear that sound? It's the sound of our shipper hearts shattering. Of course, we'll also be the first ones to admit that we kind of love the drama as well. It's all very convoluted. Luckily, we'll got a whole slew of brand-new spoilers to make since of some of that very real Arrow-related emotion. Click through the gallery to get all the latest info and let's all cry about #Olicity together. Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. (Katie Yu /The CW)