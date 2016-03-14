‘The Bachelor’ 2016 Finale: What Time & Channel Is the Show On Tonight?

The finale of The Bachelor 2016 airs tonight and we finally get to meet the future Mrs. Ben Higgins. So, when does the show start, what channel is it on, and where can I get all the best info on the show? Read on below.
DATE: March 14, 2016
TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.
FINALE SHOW TIME: 8 p.m. ET/PT
AFTER THE FINAL ROSE SPECIAL TIME: 10:01 p.m. ET/PT
THE BACHELOR LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the finale and “After the Final Rose” special online via live stream.
“BACHELOR” HOST: Chris Harrison
FINAL TWO CONTESTANTS: Lauren Bushnell and Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher
THE BACHELOR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS: Click on the link to each – Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
Click here to check out episodes of The Bachelor on Amazon.
