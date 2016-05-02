Met Gala 2016: How to Watch the Red Carpet Show

Tonight is the 2016 Met Gala and this year, E! is broadcasting their Live From the Red Carpet special for the big event. This year’s theme is “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” and guests have to pay $30,000 a ticket, according to Racked. Celebrities, of course, attend for free. This includes tonight’s honorary chair, Taylor Swift, who is attending with BFF Selena Gomez. For all the details on how to watch different aspects of the event online, what channel to watch the red carpet on and more, read on below.

7 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT time delay: E! News pre-coverage of the Met Gala on-air, online and via social media. This will be featured on the E! Network.

7:30 – 9 p.m. ET/PT: Giuliana Rancic and Zanna Roberts Rassi, along with Olivia Culpo and celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek, will give the red carpet rundown on the fashions of the evening. Catt Sadler and Zuri Hall will interview some of the biggest celebrities on the red carpet live. This will air on the E! Network, but there has been no report of a live stream.

Online, there will be a 360 degree look at the event, including extensive pre-show coverage, behind the scenes moments, the latest fashion tips and secrets, as well as the breakdowns of all the designs. Celebrity interviews and the after-party details will be available as well. Additional coverage can be found on Heavy.com as well as E! Online, featuring video clips and photos of the best fashion moments … and the worst as well of course.

Brittany Hampton will be E!’s social media correspondent and will be updating the network’s Facebook page with constant updates. Also, you can get event updates on the E! News mobile app, @enews across social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), as well as @E_News on Snapchat. Use the hashtag #Eredcarpet to stay abreast of all the Met Gala coverage.

You can also check out some of the best Instagram photos and videos from the event on Instagram by using the #metgala tag. Click here to check it out. Vogue’s Instagram account will be sure to be posting coverage as well. Click here to see Vogue’s Instagram page.

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET/PT: E! News will air with more fashion news, covering the Met Gala happenings as well.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2016, another edition of Fashion Police! will air, covering all the do’s and missteps from the fashions on the Met Gala red carpet. Melissa Rivers, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho, NeNe Leakes and Tim Gunn will all participate in this episode.

The actual Gala will not be televised and guests are discouraged from using social media at the event.